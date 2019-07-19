HELENA — Saturday’s 73rd annual East-West Shrine Football Game is composed of six local area gridders on the West team’s roster, including Helena High’s Ty McGurran, Zach Spiroff, Alex Johnson and Holden Sampson; Alaric Greil of Capital High; and Townsend’s Kameron Rauser.
The Shrine Game has a history of bringing opposing players together, along with a chance for the guys to bond with their future college teammates.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound linebacker/tight end, and Sampson, a 6-3, 260 pound offensive tackle, will continue as teammates at Montana State University this fall.
Sampson is a 2-time all-stater on the O-line, posting 32 pancake blocks as a senior, which is believed to be a school record. He was also selected a 2018 honorable mention all-state long snapper.
Johnson garnered back-to-back all-state selections as well, at outside linebacker, in addition to an HM all-state citation at tight end last fall. He led the 2018 Bengals with 99 total tackles and 49 assisted tackles, while garnering the Western AA’ Defensive Player of the Year award, and finishing No. 3 on the school’s career list of deflected passes (21).
“It was honestly really fun to go out and meet all of the kids from other schools and become friends with them,” said Johnson, when asked to describe the week of practice in Butte with the West team. “It’s funny how you grow up not liking each other and then getting to know them and learning how cool they are.
“Practices have been pretty tough, but that’s to be expected. It’s just really fun to play with such good players.”
Three of the local guys – McGurran, a 5-8, 175-pound quarterback; Greil, a 6-3, 240-pound defensive end; and Rauser, a 5-10, 170-pound safety – will be teammates on Montana Tech this fall.
McGurran amassed 2,177 yards of total offense (1,317 passing, 860 rushing) this past season, with 24 combined touchdowns (18 passing, 6 rushing), and was chosen second team all-state.
“This week has been a great time, I’ve gotten to meet and play with a bunch of guys that I’ve played against for years,” related McGurran, who tied the school record of 5 TD passes last fall. “The days at the beginning felt long but when Friday came, it felt like it flew by. Every night we would caravan down and get some ice cream after practice and then head to bed.
“It’s been great getting to know some of these guys and even better to play on the same side of the ball as them, especially since I’ll be playing with nine of them this season at Montana Tech.”
Rauser was a triple threat for the Bulldogs on the gridiron, at wide receiver, DB and kick returner. A 2018 Class B all-state selection, with 1,458 all-purpose yards on offense and special teams, he wound up his career with 159 tackles and six interceptions.
Greil, a two-time all-stater, led the Bruin defense this past year with 4 caused fumbles and 5 sacks (tie), and was No. 4 with 215 defensive points. His 20 career hurries ranks fifth on CHS’ all-time list.
“This was an incredible team bonding experience, and I made some friendships that I can only assume will last quite a long time,” Greil said of the Shrine Game practices. “However, more importantly this week has really taught me the meaning behind ‘strong legs run, so weak legs may walk.’
“The cause of this game and the impact it has, is incredible, and I hope that everyone can see the tremendous work Shriners Hospital is doing. It really is more than just a football game.”
Rauser is not the only triple threat among the group, with Spiroff, at 5-9 and 175, also playing receiver, defensive back and special teams.
A two-time all-state punt returner, Spiroff established the HHS career records with 50 returns for 713 yards, and three touchdowns. On defense, the Carroll commit shared the Bengals lead this season with 5 interceptions and 9 deflected passes and was named first team all-state at cornerback. He also made HM all-state on offense.
Spiroff and McGurran both star for the Legion Senators baseball team, and actually returned for Monday’s home conference game versus Great Falls, but went back to Butte that same night when it was rained out.
“The week has been great … the coaches have worked us hard and prepared us well to compete on Saturday night to the best of our ability,” Spiroff recounted. “I’ve made some great memories so far both on and off of the field, and being around these teammates is a surreal experience and one that will last a long time.”
NOTE: Other locals on the sidelines for the Shrine Game on Saturday are Helena assistant coach Bob Sampson; Capital trainer Steve Gross; HHS cheerleaders JT Franklin and Celine Schaeffer; CHS cheerleaders Greta Roeder, Olivia Laib and Kaelin McMillan; and HHS manager Bailey Netschert.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
