HELENA -- Former Helena High football player and Carroll College football commit Zach Spiroff gained validation he can compete at the college level.
Spiroff, who played in the Badlands Bowl, an all-star football game that showcased the best players in Montana and North Dakota, capped his high school career by earning defensive MVP honors in the Bowl at Connor's Stadium in Miles City.
"The experience was unreal, and being able to play with some of the best players in Montana and best players in North Dakota combined for a surreal experience," Spiroff said.
Spiroff capped his four-year career as a Bengal with a 70-yard punt return and several pass breakups, both contributing factors to Spiroff chosen for the honor.
Spiroff, who signed to play football at Carroll College in 2019, said he gained a lot of confidence from the experience of playing against top-tier talent from both Montana and North Dakota.
"That was a huge confidence boost," Spiroff said. "We were able to play with the best in Montana, and to be an MVP is a huge validation. It's a confidence booster moving into my college career, knowing I can play with some of the best players in the state."
A combination of preparation and the coaching instruction from Billings West coach Rob Stanton and his coaching cabinet were two reasons Spiroff said allowed him to excel in the showcase.
"I would like to thank the entire coaching staff," Spiroff said. "Coach Stanton was a great coach, and altogether, the Badlands Bowl was a great experience."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.