HELENA — The rivalry between Helena High and Helena Capital has always been intense, especially on the football field.
But now that the two teams are set to meet in the final game of the 2019 regular season, the intensity will only increase -- along with the stakes.
For a long time, the Bengals and Bruins met in the season’s final game, which isn’t out of the ordinary when it comes to rivalry games. But after both schools felt it would be better to hold it earlier in the season, it was changed following the 2014 season.
"Both schools advocated for that," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "We just felt it was better to not have to play a playoff-type game one week before the playoffs. Especially because we could play in game nine and then play again in game 10 or 11."
Of course, there have still been some important late-season contests, such as the state semfinal game two years ago that saw Helena defeat Capital for a berth in the Class AA state championship game.
“It’s basically going to be a huge playoff game before you even start the playoffs,” Helena head coach Scott Evans said. “That is kind of the way we think about it from a rivalry standpoint.”
The change happened in part because of the new divisions in Class AA. Both Helena and Capital are in the West Division and with both teams expect to be contenders this season. The final game could have a lot on the line.
“The way the two programs have always worked in the past, is that they have been near the top in the end,” Evans said. “So you might be battling for the first and second seed in that last game.”
The Bengals have reached the Class AA semifinals in each of the past two seasons and even though the team graduated a large senior class, Evans said he expectes his team to make another run in the playoffs in 2019.
“We always want to make the playoffs and this year, every team makes the playoffs,” Evans said. “So in Class AA, there will be only one team that wins its last game and we want to be that team. Our expectation is to make a deep playoff run every year.”
The Bruins are also accustomed to making late playoff runs but last season they missed out on the postseason by a single game. Yet, under the direction of Mihelish and with a bunch of veterans on the roster, Capital is on the rise.
“I see Capital as being a huge team this year,” Evans said of the Bengals' arch-rival. “They have a lot of good seniors. They have (Bridger) Grovom over there, who is one of the best players in the state of Montana. Our crosstown rivals, I tell you what, they are one of the teams to look at.”
While moving the rivalry game to the end of the schedule was one big change for Helena, another was adding Butte back to the schedule for the first time in three years. Evans was especially excited to get the chance to play at historic Naranche Stadium.
“I am excited to go play in Butte, Montana, again,” he said. “We haven’t played in Butte in a long time and I love playing at Naranche Stadium. It’s a beautiful facility and that makes it kind of fun to play down there.”
Capital will also get the opportunity to play in Butte on Oct. 4. Helena will travel there Sept. 13.
And now that the Bengals, Bruins and Bulldogs are all in the same division, yearly battles between Helena and Butte teams will be on the docket.
Both Helena teams will hit the field for the first time Friday as each will conduct their intra-squad scrimmages at Vigilante Stadium. The Bruins will start at 5 p.m., followed by Helena at 7.
