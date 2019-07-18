BUTTE — For the three players on the East-West Shrine Game roster on the West team who have never played 11-man football before, each day leading up to Saturday’s contest involves learning something a little bit new.
Charlo’s Landers Smith is in the midst of a brief introduction to what he will be facing as a freshman at Montana Tech in the fall, which has been far different from the 8-man game he is used to. Calgary, Alberta, Canada native Nick Schmeiler is basically learning a different game, having played 12-player Canadian football his entire life.
And with Drummond-Phillipsburg (Flint Creek) nose tackle Kane Hess, the biggest adjustment has been the players he is facing — even after having been part of two state championship football teams.
“The other guys are lot bigger than the 8-man people,” Hess said. “I can tell you that.”
Physical size might be one of the major differences in the game, but there are plenty of other places they have had to adjust as well. Take, for example, the field itself.
In American, 11-player football, the field is 100 yards long with two 10-yard end zones and the width stretching out to 54½ yards. In Montana 8-man football, the field of play is 20 yards shorter and a bit less wide, while Canadian football is nearly the exact opposite — a little wider and a tad longer than a regulation 11-player field.
Goalposts up north are also inside the end zones.
“The shorter fields has been kinda nice,” said Schmeilier, who was one of two Calgary natives to have received invitations to the game from the Shriners International. “Having the uprights in the back of the end zone, it’s not as dangerous as when they’re out in front.”
While the new field size has also been noticeable to the two 8-man standouts, one of the main differences each player focused on was the ins-and-outs of the offensive and defensive schemes themselves. Smith is now playing outside linebacker after pulling double duty as a quarterback and middle linebacker during his days with the Vikings.
The Charlo product now has quite a few more things to do in coverage and extra responsibilities that come with manning the outside gaps.
“It’s a big learning curve but it’s coming along and I’m enjoying the guys,” Smith said. “They pick me up when I screw up, slap me on the head and I get it the next time, that’s how it works.”
Hess, a defensive tackle and nose guard, now has a bit less responsibility than he did while playing for Flint Creek and now only has to worry about one gap to control instead of two. Having extra lineman around him, along with the bigger field size, have been welcome changes to the former Viking standout.
The adjustment, though, has still been a bit startling.
“I think it’s weird when you look around and there’s three extra big guys on the left and right side of you,” Hess said. “But it’s actually kinda nice, because playing two gaps in 8-man is a little more difficult with just containing two gaps rather than one.”
While there are a few other key differences — especially for Schmeilier, who is also adjusting to four downs instead of three as well as touchbacks and being able to be closer than a yard from the scrimmage line on defense — the game of football is still pretty much the same for all three players.
“There’s some intricacies in the differences between the 11-man the 8-man, but when it comes down to it, you’re talking about blocking and tackling and leverage and making sure your eyes are right and those type of things,” said West team head coach Mike Cutler, who coaches at Flint Creek. “So when you’re talking about those fundamental things it doesn’t matter if there’s six guys on the field or even 12.”
With 26 years of experience coaching plus having played for Montana Western in the 80’s and 90’s, Cutler has not had to make any sort of an adjustment. But he knows some of his players have and said they have all responded well.
For Smith, Schmeilier and Hess, Saturday evening’s game will be something entirely new, but they are all looking forward to it.
“It’s a change,” Smith said. “But it’s fun.”
