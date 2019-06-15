MILES CITY — For the first two quarters of the 26th annual Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl, another blowout looked possible. Only this time, North Dakota was in control.
Montana erased all eastern hope, scoring six touchdowns in the second half en route to a 41-14 win Saturday night at Connors Stadium. Montana is 20-6 in the all-time series and has won the last five editions of the all-star football game.
The outgoing Treasure State seniors started strong, forcing a three-and-out on the game’s first drive and driving into North Dakota territory on the second. But North Dakota blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt, and Montana didn’t see a better scoring chance the rest of the first half.
North Dakota didn’t look any better on offense for most of the first half, but it broke through with 4:50 left in the second quarter on a long drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run from Shanley quarterback Cade Busek.
With 0:12 left in the half, Great Falls quarterback and Montana State signee Blake Thelen dropped back to pass and fired over the middle. North Dakota blocked the pass, which floated in the air and landed in the hands of West Fargo linebacker Luke Lennon, who returned the interception six yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0.
“We were just lacking some confidence,” Bozeman quarterback Kris Brown said. “New game, new teammates, different city. I think were just a little bit nervous.”
The first half featured as many serious injuries as touchdowns. With 10:02 left in the first quarter, Bozeman running back Joe Olson went down and exited the game. The trainer taped a bag of ice to Olson’s left knee later in the half, and the Montana State commit didn’t return.
Olson missed the end of his senior season after breaking his arm against Kalispell Flathead on Sept. 28.
Williston running back Ephraim Yohan had to be helped off the field with a right knee injury about two minutes after Olson’s exit. The Dickinson State signee was carted off the field later in the half.
The mood in the Montana locker room at halftime was somber, and the coaches "got after" the players, said Billings West and Badlands head coach Rob Stanton.
“You just don’t want to do that because, ultimately, it’s about the kids. You want them to have a positive experience, and we don’t want those guys going home, yelling, ‘Those West coaches, they’re a bunch of jerks,’” Stanton said. “But we had to, and they responded well.”
One of the halftime messages from the Montana coaches was, “By the end of this game, offense is gonna put up 40 points,” according to Brown, a Montana signee.
With 9:24 left on the clock, Brown completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Hamilton wide receiver Camron Rothie. Three minutes later, Thelen found Billings West receiver Jesse Owens for a 20-yard score that tied the game. Brown and Owens combined for TD early in the fourth quarter, a 37-yard pass-and-run that gave Montana its first lead of the game.
The Brown-Owens connection served as a possible preview for Griz fans — Owens also signed with the UM football program.
“He’s just a complete wide receiver. He’s fast, he’s got great hands, he’s smart. He’s just an excellent athlete all around,” Brown said of Owens. “We hook up really well. I’m excited for the future.”
Thelen did his best to make up for two first-half interceptions when he found Owens again with 8:40 left on the clock for a 32-yard score.
Another Golden Bear and future Grizzly, Trevin Gradney, found the end zone on a 40-yard interception return with 7:14 left on the clock. About three minutes later, Helena defensive back and Carroll signee Zach Spiroff returned a punt 70 yards for the score.
“Maybe we’re night owls,” Stanton said. “We had to wait for the sun to go down.”
Spiroff was chosen as Montana’s defensive MVP for the game, and Owens earned offensive MVP honors.
Montana’s 41-point second-half included 27 in the fourth quarter.
North Dakota won 25-22 in 2014 for its most recent Badlands Bowl victory. Montana won the next four by a combined 155 points, including a 63-0 romp in 2017 and a 55-7 blowout in 2018. Montana trailed 7-0 at halftime last year.
Saturday’s win capped a full week in Miles City for the all-stars. The Montana players practiced three times a day and stayed in the Miles Community College dorm rooms.
“It was just great getting to meet all of these guys I used to compete against for four years. Getting to know them as friends, not competitors,” Owens said. “It was just a good experience all around.”
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story mentioned the incorrect quarterback on Montana's second touchdown of the game. That error has been fixed.
