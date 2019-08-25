BILLINGS — Alex Schriver knows what a Fairview state championship looks like. Seven years ago, when Schriver was in fourth grade, he watched the Warriors beat Highwood 51-33 for the State C boys basketball title.
Schriver’s brother, Brock, was on that 2012 Fairview team, and he lifted Schriver above his head during the postgame celebration. In a photo captured by the Billings Gazette, Schriver looks like the one who just won a trophy. Fists raised, legs extended, face expressing a mix of shock and ecstasy — like he just learned to fly.
Schriver has a good chance to experience that feeling this fall with an 8-Man state football title, something Fairview has never accomplished. Schriver and fellow senior Cody Asbeck highlight the host of returning starters for a team that enters this season with confidence and urgency.
Asbeck and Schriver both earned 8-Man all-state selections last season. Both play defensive back and start in the offensive backfield — Schriver at quarterback, Asbeck at running back. They’ve been friends since kindergarten, and they’ve served as “a measuring stick” for each other on the football field, Asbeck said.
Asbeck hasn’t decided where he’ll play in college yet, but he’s talked to Montana State, the University of Montana and several Frontier Conference schools, he said. He has a chance to break the Class C rushing record if he puts up as many yards as he did last season, according to Fairview coach Levi Seitz.
Asbeck has already broken several school records, and opposing coaches have told Seitz that their main goal is to stop the 5-foot-11, 175-pound star.
“He knows he’s got a target on his back, but he doesn’t let it bother him,” Seitz said. “He embraces it.”
Asbeck called Schriver (5-10, 155 pounds) the shiftiest player he’s ever seen, and Seitz said “he might be the toughest kid on our team.”
Schriver, who hopes to play golf or basketball at the next level, missed his freshman football season with an injury. He looked timid at the beginning of his sophomore year, Seitz said, but that perception instantly faded when he made “one of the biggest hits of the year" early in the season.
“He won’t just dance all day. He’ll run you over,” Asbeck said. “Pick your poison.”
Seitz became Fairview’s head coach three years ago. In his first season, the Warriors lost to eventual champion Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) 46-8 in the state quarterfinals. Last year, they fell to Great Falls Central 28-18 in the semis.
You don’t need to tell Seitz where the arrow in that progression is pointing.
Fairview graduated two seniors from last year’s team. Great Falls Central, meanwhile, had five seniors on last year’s all-state team, among several other starters who aren’t returning. Two-time defending state champion Drummond-Philipsburg also lost some key players, most notably Montana commit Jaxon Lee, who transferred to Missoula Sentinel.
Shelby, which lost to Drummond 28-20 in last year’s semis, returns many main contributors and might be Fairview’s tallest championship hurdle. Asbeck, Schriver and Seitz have done this long enough to know that winning a title requires a complex concoction of factors. There’s a reason Fairview is still searching for its first football banner.
“It’s time to show everyone we’re a state championship-caliber team,” Asbeck said, “not a state championship-caliber team that lost in the quarterfinals.”
Fairview has reached two state championship football games in its history — in 2011 and 2012. Brock Schriver played for both of those teams.
Those losses, like last year’s semifinal exit, have shaped many current Warriors. They’re tired of falling short. They're ready to fly.
“Ever since we lost, I’ve thought about what it would be like to play in the big game,” Alex Schriver said. “My brother got the chance twice. I only have one chance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.