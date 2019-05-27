BILLINGS — Rosters were released on Monday for the 23rd annual 6-Man All-Star Game in Custer on Saturday.
Kickoff for the game is at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday. Introductions, followed by the national anthem, begin at 7 p.m.
Craig Lunde of state champion Wibaux is the head coach of the Blue All-Stars. Jim Lawson of Hot Springs and Shawn Lien of Richey-Lambert are the assistants.
Three players from the state champion Longhorns — Cade Dschaak, Chance Larson and Cobe Begger — are on the Blue team's roster.
TJ Smith of Winnett-Grass Range is the head coach for the Red All-Stars. The assistant coaches for the Red team are Dean Lerum of Sunburst, Dustin Kinkelaar of Roy-Winifred and Brandon Gondeiro of Geraldine-Highwood.
Players will begin reporting at Custer High School on Tuesday morning and both teams will have their first practice later that afternoon.
Teams will have six more practices over the next three days.
Last year, the Blue squad defeated the Red team 70-28 in Highwood.
