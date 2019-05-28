Linder vs. Wood (copy)

Scobey's Riley Linder is brought down by Ennis' Corbin Wood during the Bob Cleverley 8-man All-Star game last year in Butte.

 File photo

The annual Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game returns to Butte this weekend as the Red and Blue teams for the 36th annual contest.

Head coaches for the two squads are Great Falls Central's Greg Horton (Red) and Circle's Taw Eissinger (Blue). Kickoff for the game is at set for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, with various festivities planned in advance.

Players arrived at Montana Tech on Monday and will practice at Bob Green Field throughout the week. 

Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

Saturday, June 1

at Alumni Coliseum, Butte

Rosters

RED TEAM

Head coach

Greg Horton, Great Falls Central

Assistant coaches

Jake Stevenson, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Mike White, Shelby; Brett Nordahl, Twin Bridges; Mark Rathbun, Park City; Brian Davison, Centerville.

Players

No., Name, School, Height, Weight

11. Noah Ambuehl, Great Falls Central, 6-3, 220

12, Damon Irvin, Shelby, 6-3, 160

20, Wyatt Brusven, Shelby, 5-11, 175

21, Justin Harris, Joliet, 5-10, 175

22, Pete Henderson, Choteau, 5-8, 150

30, Cooper Davis, Centerville, 5-9, 180

31, Rusty Lucas, Ennis, 5-10, 175

32, Jackson Diemert, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 5-9, 170

40, Brayden Oberg, Ennis, 6-1205

41, Ryan VanTine, Shelby, 6-1185

42, Luke Marmon, Great Falls Central, 5-11, 145

50, Casey Dane, Great Falls Central, 6-4, 175

51, Beau Drivdahl, Hobson-Moore-JudithGap, 6-2, 180

52, Bryan Ballard, Choteau, 5-10, 205

61, Grant O’Rourke, Joliet, 6-1, 232

62, Tyler Wanken, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 6-1, 230

70, Art Cavill, Harlowton-Ryegate, 6-0, 170

71, Simon Hanson, Absarokee, 6-1, 205

72, Brendan Edwards, Chinook, 6-5, 205

80, Clay Coffman, Ennis, 6-3, 190

81, Jack Hickey, Hobson-Moore-JudithGap, 6-2, 180

82, Blayne Kohut, Centerville, 5-9, 155

83, Daniel Kruer, Twin Bridges, 6-5, 175

84, Ethan Vincent, Great Falls Central, 6-0, 155

85, Haden Patnode, Hobson-Moore-JudithGap, 5-9, 160

BLUE TEAM

Head coach

Taw Eissinger, Circle

Assistant coaches

Levi Seitz, Fairview, Mike Cutler, Drummond-Philipsburg, Chuck Forgey, Arlee, Jeff Schultz, Alberton-Superior.

Players

No., Name, School, Height, Weight

10, Landers Smith, Charlo, 6-0, 190

11, Grady Taylor, Circle, 6-4, 210

12, Lane Schall, Arlee, 6-1, 190

20, Jacob Boucher, Victor, 5-9, 160

21, Chase Gardner, Arlee, 6-0, 170

22, Darshan Bolen, Arlee, 5-11, 175

30, Colby Manley, Drummond-Philipsburg, 5-10, 195

31, Noah Nickoloff, Culbertson, 5-11, 180

32, Kane Hess, Drummond-Philipsburg, 5-11, 170

40, Thomas Drane, Broadus, 6-4, 245

41, Calder Fleming, Circle, 5-9, 195

42, Trevor Hogan, Circle, 6-3, 195

50, Lucas Oelkers, Culbertson, 6-0, 180

51, Cole Kayser, Darby, 6-4, 235

52, Timothy Wright, Circle, 6-0, 210

60, Michael Spence, Alberton-Superior, 6-4, 290

61, Alex Young, Fairview, 6-0, 200

62, Bryan Pederson, Culbertson, 6-2, 200

70, Korey Radford, Alberton-Superior, 5-11, 255

71, Tucker Gaustad, Scobey, 5-11, 205

72, Cooper Gaustad, Scobey, 5-11, 210

80, Dylan Parks, Darby, 5-7, 160

81, Bryce Osksa, Plentywood, 6-2, 175

82, Luke Holland, Drummond-Philipsburg, 6-0, 175

83, Jeremy Handy, Scobey, 6-2, 195

84, Dylan Schlapman, Darby, 5-8, 185

Tags

Load comments