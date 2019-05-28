The annual Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game returns to Butte this weekend as the Red and Blue teams for the 36th annual contest.
Head coaches for the two squads are Great Falls Central's Greg Horton (Red) and Circle's Taw Eissinger (Blue). Kickoff for the game is at set for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, with various festivities planned in advance.
Players arrived at Montana Tech on Monday and will practice at Bob Green Field throughout the week.
Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game
Saturday, June 1
at Alumni Coliseum, Butte
Rosters
RED TEAM
Head coach
Greg Horton, Great Falls Central
Assistant coaches
Jake Stevenson, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Mike White, Shelby; Brett Nordahl, Twin Bridges; Mark Rathbun, Park City; Brian Davison, Centerville.
Players
No., Name, School, Height, Weight
11. Noah Ambuehl, Great Falls Central, 6-3, 220
12, Damon Irvin, Shelby, 6-3, 160
20, Wyatt Brusven, Shelby, 5-11, 175
21, Justin Harris, Joliet, 5-10, 175
22, Pete Henderson, Choteau, 5-8, 150
30, Cooper Davis, Centerville, 5-9, 180
31, Rusty Lucas, Ennis, 5-10, 175
32, Jackson Diemert, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 5-9, 170
40, Brayden Oberg, Ennis, 6-1205
41, Ryan VanTine, Shelby, 6-1185
42, Luke Marmon, Great Falls Central, 5-11, 145
50, Casey Dane, Great Falls Central, 6-4, 175
51, Beau Drivdahl, Hobson-Moore-JudithGap, 6-2, 180
52, Bryan Ballard, Choteau, 5-10, 205
61, Grant O’Rourke, Joliet, 6-1, 232
62, Tyler Wanken, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 6-1, 230
70, Art Cavill, Harlowton-Ryegate, 6-0, 170
71, Simon Hanson, Absarokee, 6-1, 205
72, Brendan Edwards, Chinook, 6-5, 205
80, Clay Coffman, Ennis, 6-3, 190
81, Jack Hickey, Hobson-Moore-JudithGap, 6-2, 180
82, Blayne Kohut, Centerville, 5-9, 155
83, Daniel Kruer, Twin Bridges, 6-5, 175
84, Ethan Vincent, Great Falls Central, 6-0, 155
85, Haden Patnode, Hobson-Moore-JudithGap, 5-9, 160
BLUE TEAM
Head coach
Taw Eissinger, Circle
Assistant coaches
Levi Seitz, Fairview, Mike Cutler, Drummond-Philipsburg, Chuck Forgey, Arlee, Jeff Schultz, Alberton-Superior.
Players
No., Name, School, Height, Weight
10, Landers Smith, Charlo, 6-0, 190
11, Grady Taylor, Circle, 6-4, 210
12, Lane Schall, Arlee, 6-1, 190
20, Jacob Boucher, Victor, 5-9, 160
21, Chase Gardner, Arlee, 6-0, 170
22, Darshan Bolen, Arlee, 5-11, 175
30, Colby Manley, Drummond-Philipsburg, 5-10, 195
31, Noah Nickoloff, Culbertson, 5-11, 180
32, Kane Hess, Drummond-Philipsburg, 5-11, 170
40, Thomas Drane, Broadus, 6-4, 245
41, Calder Fleming, Circle, 5-9, 195
42, Trevor Hogan, Circle, 6-3, 195
50, Lucas Oelkers, Culbertson, 6-0, 180
51, Cole Kayser, Darby, 6-4, 235
52, Timothy Wright, Circle, 6-0, 210
60, Michael Spence, Alberton-Superior, 6-4, 290
61, Alex Young, Fairview, 6-0, 200
62, Bryan Pederson, Culbertson, 6-2, 200
70, Korey Radford, Alberton-Superior, 5-11, 255
71, Tucker Gaustad, Scobey, 5-11, 205
72, Cooper Gaustad, Scobey, 5-11, 210
80, Dylan Parks, Darby, 5-7, 160
81, Bryce Osksa, Plentywood, 6-2, 175
82, Luke Holland, Drummond-Philipsburg, 6-0, 175
83, Jeremy Handy, Scobey, 6-2, 195
84, Dylan Schlapman, Darby, 5-8, 185
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.