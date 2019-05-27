23rd Annual 6-Man All-Star Game

Saturday, June 1, 7:10 p.m. 

at Custer

Red All-Stars

Zane Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range; Ryan Russell, Roy-Winifred; Zeke Davison, Geraldine-Highwood; Mavrick McKinlay, Geraldine-Highwood; Jake Solomon, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Kyle Lee, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Lane Lerum, Sunburst; Caden McCarthy, Winnett-Grass Range; Joseph Zylks, Power-Dutton-Brady; Caleb Hess, Winnett-Grass Range; Cody Smith, Sunburst; Brady Duvall, Geraldine-Highwood; Colby Zentner, Bridger; Reynolds Turner, Sunburst; Eric White, Bridger; Joseph Hale, Geraldine-Highwood.

Head coach: T.J. Smith, Winnett-Grass Range.

Assistant coaches: Dean Lerum, Sunburst; Dustin Kinkelaar, Roy-Winifred; Brandon Gondeiro, Geraldine-Highwood.

Blue All-Stars

Tyler Thiessen, Richey-Lambert; Bryce Reitz, Richey-Lambert; Tell Soiseth, Westby-Grenora; Branson Becker, Valley Christian; Levi Brubaker, Noxon; Will Collins, White Sulphur Springs; AJ Ullmer, Bainville; Caleb Fix, Ekalaka; Tyler Carr, Hot Springs; Seth Prevost, Richey-Lambert; Tyler Knudsen, Hot Springs; Bill Hanson, White Sulphur Springs; Cade Dschaak, Wibaux; Chance Larson, Wibaux; Brandon Ledahl, Westby-Grenora; Cobe Begger, Wibaux.

Head coach: Craig Lunde, Wibaux.

Assistant coaches: Jim Lawson, Hot Springs; Shawn Lien, Richey-Lambert.

Tags

Load comments