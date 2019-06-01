6-Man All-Star game

at Custer

Red Team 33, Blue Team 32

Red Team12 33 
Blue Team16 32 

Red Team: Mavrick McKinlay 13 pass from Brady Duvall (kick failed); Reynolds Turner 8 pass from Duvall (run failed); McKinlay 11 pass from Lane Lerum (kick blocked); Caleb Hess 11 run (Duvall pass from Zentner); Jake Solomon 30 pass from Duvall (Kyle Lee kick).

Blue Team: Cobe Begger 25 pass from A.J. Ullmer (Levi Brubaker kick); Caleb Fix 11 pass from Ullmer (Brubaker kick); Begger 8 pass from Ullmer (Brubaker kick); Ullmer 26 run (Brubaker kick).

Tags

Load comments