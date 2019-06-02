Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game
Saturday, at Butte
Blue Team 32, Red Team 7
|Blue Team
|14
|12
|0
|6
|—
|32
|Red Team
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
Blue Team: Dylan Parks 55 pass from Lane Schall (Jeremy Handy pass from Schall), Landers Smith 1 run (two-point PAT failed), Parks 85 pass from Grady Taylor (two-point PAT failed), Landers Smith 60 run (two-point PAT failed), Chase Gardner 12 pass from Smith (two-point PAT failed).
Red Team: Noah Ambeuhl 5 run (Wyatt Brusven kick).
6-Man All-Star game
Saturday, at Custer
Red Team 33, Blue Team 32
|Red Team
|6
|12
|7
|8
|—
|33
|Blue Team
|16
|0
|8
|8
|—
|32
Red Team: Mavrick McKinlay 13 pass from Brady Duvall (kick failed); Reynolds Turner 8 pass from Duvall (run failed); McKinlay 11 pass from Lane Lerum (kick blocked); Caleb Hess 11 run (Duvall pass from Zentner); Jake Solomon 30 pass from Duvall (Kyle Lee kick).
Blue Team: Cobe Begger 25 pass from A.J. Ullmer (Levi Brubaker kick); Caleb Fix 11 pass from Ullmer (Brubaker kick); Begger 8 pass from Ullmer (Brubaker kick); Ullmer 26 run (Brubaker kick).
