Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

Saturday, at Butte

Blue Team 32, Red Team 7

Blue Team 14 12 0 32
Red Team 0 0 0 7 7

Blue Team: Dylan Parks 55 pass from Lane Schall (Jeremy Handy pass from Schall), Landers Smith 1 run (two-point PAT failed), Parks 85 pass from Grady Taylor (two-point PAT failed), Landers Smith 60 run (two-point PAT failed), Chase Gardner 12 pass from Smith (two-point PAT failed). 

Red Team: Noah Ambeuhl 5 run (Wyatt Brusven kick). 

6-Man All-Star game

Saturday, at Custer

Red Team 33, Blue Team 32

Red Team12 33 
Blue Team16 32 

Red Team: Mavrick McKinlay 13 pass from Brady Duvall (kick failed); Reynolds Turner 8 pass from Duvall (run failed); McKinlay 11 pass from Lane Lerum (kick blocked); Caleb Hess 11 run (Duvall pass from Zentner); Jake Solomon 30 pass from Duvall (Kyle Lee kick).

Blue Team: Cobe Begger 25 pass from A.J. Ullmer (Levi Brubaker kick); Caleb Fix 11 pass from Ullmer (Brubaker kick); Begger 8 pass from Ullmer (Brubaker kick); Ullmer 26 run (Brubaker kick).

