Class B Big Sky All-Star Football Game

Saturday

at Herb Klindt Field

North 41, South 34

North21 41 
South13 34 

North: Cooper Waters 77 pass from Ryder Meyer (Austin Ogilvie kick); Meyer 45 run (kick failed); Andres Lopez 3 run (Tayson Hoetster pass from Meyer); Bridger Russell 15 pass from Meyer (Ogilvie kick); Greydon Nicholson 10 pass from Meyer (pass fail); Gabe Bennett 1 run (Ogilvie kick).

South: Jackson Currier 5 pass from Tyson Racht (Cody Blaede kick); Racht 1 run (Blaede kick); Kameron Rauser 40 pass from Colter Miller (kick fail); Rauser 27 pass from Racht (pass fail); Orry Carroccia 5 run (Miller run).

 

