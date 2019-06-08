Class B Big Sky All-Star Football Game
Saturday
at Herb Klindt Field
North 41, South 34
|North
|21
|7
|6
|7
|—
|41
|South
|7
|13
|6
|8
|—
|34
North: Cooper Waters 77 pass from Ryder Meyer (Austin Ogilvie kick); Meyer 45 run (kick failed); Andres Lopez 3 run (Tayson Hoetster pass from Meyer); Bridger Russell 15 pass from Meyer (Ogilvie kick); Greydon Nicholson 10 pass from Meyer (pass fail); Gabe Bennett 1 run (Ogilvie kick).
South: Jackson Currier 5 pass from Tyson Racht (Cody Blaede kick); Racht 1 run (Blaede kick); Kameron Rauser 40 pass from Colter Miller (kick fail); Rauser 27 pass from Racht (pass fail); Orry Carroccia 5 run (Miller run).
