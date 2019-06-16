Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl
in Miles City
Saturday
Montana 41, North Dakota 14
|North Dakota
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Montana
|0
|0
|14
|27
|—
|41
North Dakota: Cade Busek 1 run (Evan Arenz kick); Luke Lennon 6 interception return (Arenz kick).
Montana: Camron Rothie 35 pass from Kris Brown (Wyatt Brusven kick); Jesse Owens 20 pass from Blake Thelen (Brusven kick); Owens 37 pass from Brown (Brusven kick); Owens 32 pass from Thelen (kick failed); Trevin Gradney 40 interception return (Brusven kick); Zach Spiroff 70 punt return (Brusven kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.