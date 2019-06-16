Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl

in Miles City

Saturday

Montana 41, North Dakota 14

North Dakota14 14 
Montana14 27 41 

North Dakota: Cade Busek 1 run (Evan Arenz kick); Luke Lennon 6 interception return (Arenz kick).

Montana: Camron Rothie 35 pass from Kris Brown (Wyatt Brusven kick); Jesse Owens 20 pass from Blake Thelen (Brusven kick); Owens 37 pass from Brown (Brusven kick); Owens 32 pass from Thelen (kick failed); Trevin Gradney 40 interception return (Brusven kick); Zach Spiroff 70 punt return (Brusven kick).

