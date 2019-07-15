Montana East-West Shrine Game

Saturday

at Montana Tech, Butte

7 p.m. 

West

Camron Rothie, Hamilton; Rylan Ortt, Missoula Sentinel; Jace DeWalt, Missoula Sentinel; Anders Epperly, Bigfork; Ty McGurran, Helena; Clay Fisher, Butte Central; Anthony Jones, Kalispell Flathead; Carver Gilman, Whitefish; Kale McCarthy, Butte; Landers Smith, Charlo; Zachary Spiroff, Helena.

Jaden MacNeil, Kalispell Flathead; Drew Morgan, Columbia Falls; Kane Hess, Drummond/Philipsburg; Holter Cade, Butte Central; Colton McPhee, Columbia Falls; Alex Johnson, Helena; Blake Counts, Kalispell Flathead; Ryan Tirrell, Missoula Loyola; Preston Blain, Kalispell Glacier; Brock Cantrell-Field, Missoula Sentinel.

Michael Golden, Hamilton; Kameron Rauser, Townsend; Alaric Greil, Helena Capital; Zack Pletcher, Columbia Falls; Andrew Sideruis, Kalispell Flathead; Logan Gillard, Bigfork; Tyler Walker, Dillon; Nick Schmeiler, St. Francis (Nova Sotia); Tanner Gove, Columbia Falls; Sebastian Koch, Kalispell Flathead.

Christian Unger, Missoula Big Sky; Spencer Jones, Florence-Carlton; Holden Sampson, Helena; Keegan Wold, Whitefish; Gage Karlin, Columbia Falls; Garrett Brown, Corvallis; Cooper Waters, Missoula Loyola; Dillon Botner, Whitefish; Rylan Waananen, Butte; Mike Graves, Hamilton.

Head coach: Mike Cutler, Drummond/Philipsburg

Assistants: Bryce Carver, Hamilton; Gary Ferris, Dillon; Bryan Arnston, Butte; Bob Sampson, Helena; Todd Emslie, Bigfork.

Trainer: Steve Gross, Helena.

Managers: Lindsey Kambich, Butte; Bailey Netschert, Helena.

Coordinator: Jeff Hartwick, Butte.

Assistant coordinator: Wynn Randall, Helena

East

Ryder Meyer, Fairfield; John Waddell, Livingston; Joe Byorth, Billings Central; Mitchell Norslien, Lewistown; Tucker Greenwell, Great Falls CMR; Cason Taylor, Great Falls CMR; Jack Studer, Billings Central; Kyle Torgerson, Great Falls; Wesley Jameson, Lewistown; Chance Larson, Wibaux.

Riley Dickinson, Great Falls Central; Brody Grebe, Melstone/Roundup; Duncan Kraft, Billings Central; JR Seewald, Cut Bank; Willy Leep, Bozeman; Wyatt Brusven, Shelby; Andrew Lopez, Malta; Derek Simmons, Fairfield; Kade Wilcox, Billings West; Ty Bradley, Colstrip.

Bryce Depping, Great Falls CMR; Ely Kraft, Laurel; Maverick Roberts, Billings Central; Conner Paul, Billings West; JJ Lindsay, Billings Senior; Mason Harrison, Lewistown; Ryan Wyman, Sidney; Kobe Nelson, Billings West; Mavrick McKinlay, Geraldine; Sam Potoczny, Great Falls.

Tariq Essa, Earnest Manning (Alberta); Spencer Warren, Bozeman; Keegan Mires, Glendive; Ryan Simpson, Bozeman; Dawson Allen, Fairfield; Brant Bremmer, Browning; Logan Kennedy, Laurel; Nick Konesky, Great Falls CMR; Walker Heckman, Fairfield.

Head coach: Les Meyer, Fairfield

Assistants: Vic Feller, Lewistown; Derek Lear, Lewistown; RJ Rogers, Fairfield; Paul Schilling, Shelby; Eric Stovrud, Great Falls.

Trainers: Louie Molen, MVPT; Chad Molen, MVPT; Judy Rowe, Great Falls.

Manager: Wes Ross, Great Falls.

Coordinator: Dick Schoonover, Great Falls.

Tags

Load comments