SHERIDAN — When describing the town of Sheridan’s identity, the Sheridan High School Panthers are a crucial part. Win, lose, rain or shine, the high school’s football program, and its athletics as a whole, is an intricate, deeply woven part of its fabric.
For recently-promoted head coach Clay Pierson, this contribution to community and identity is more important than getting immediate results. Developing the young men who come out to represent Sheridan, both on and off the field, is the true goal.
“It’s a huge deal,” Pierson said. “Nobody hardly hears about Sheridan, its, ‘Oh, they’re in sports.’ That’s the only time you ever hear about Sheridan, or someone’s driving through it. Being able to portray ourselves, the school, the town in a positive light is going to go a long ways now, and later on in life. We’re trying to establish that now through coaching and be able to have a positive representation of what we’re doing here.”
Pierson is taking over for Mike Wetherbee, superintendent of the Sheridan Schools and the head coach during Sheridan’s 3-6 season in 2018. Wetherbee now takes on an assistant coaching role.
Pierson, a former Montana Griz, is most looking forward to improving the Panthers through the “Xs and Os,” by getting the team on a better level of awareness and strategy. What is Wetherbee most looking forward to?
“Improving defensive open-field tackling, Wetherbee said. “That’s all on my mind. The research is in and we will be better.”
Getting better in the open field is important, but the primary focus is still teaching important lessons through the game of football. Seniors Cade McParland and Jason Chisholm understand that they have a two-sided role as seniors, both learning more while also setting the example.
Chisholm, who primarily plays as a wide receiver, credits Pierson and the rest of the Sheridan staff for teaching the importance of behavior and responsibility off the field, especially in the classroom.
“We’ve got some of the best coaches in this area,” Chisholm said. “They’re really easy to talk to. The main thing for this season is keeping our grades up, cause you can’t play if you don’t get the grades. We always have to make sure we have that under control and if we have that under control, we can grind on the football field and do whatever we need to do.”
For the defensive-focused McParland, working with his coaches to help lead the Panthers is an opportunity he’s yearned for a long time.
“I look back at years’ past,” McParland said. “I’ve been playing football since 6th grade and I’ve looked up to a lot of kids for a long time, and now it’s my time to step up and lead a team. I feel like I’ve been trained by some of the best in Sheridan history, and I think I’m ready to lead.”
There is no misunderstanding for the Panthers: growth on the field comes through physical, mental and moral improvement. As Sheridan heads into the blank slate of the 2019 season, they can promise that their team will grow, one way or the other.
