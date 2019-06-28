BISMARCK, N.D. — The Montana Coaches Association announced that three coaches from Montana received National Coach of the Year honors at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association convention this week.
Susan Loeffler, who has coached track and field for 45 years, was named the NHSACA 2019 Girls' Track and Field Coach of the Year. She spent her entire coaching career at Bigfork High School. She has been recognized as the Montana Coaches Association's coach of the year in track and cross country eight times since 1985.
Rodney Tweet, who coached Geraldine football for 38 years, was named the NHSACA 2019 Football Coach of the Year. Rod is a five-time MCA 6-man football coach of the year and was inducted in the MCA Hall of Fame in 2009.
Robin Smith, an assistant coach at Bridger was named NHSACA's 2019 Girls' Assistant Coach of the Year. Smith has been an assistant coach at Bridger for 34 years with 30 of those years as and assistant volleyball coach.
Ron Jones, a long time Missoula Hellgate coach was also inducted in the NHSACA Hall of Fame on Tuesday at their Hall of Fame Banquet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
All coaches will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at the Charles M. Russell High School Auditorium in Great Falls during the 52nd Annual Montana Coaches Association Multi-Sports Coaches Clinic.
