TWIN BRIDGES — On October 12, 2018, Twin Bridges found itself a single game from the state playoffs of Class C 8-man football. After winning three games in a row, Ennis in the final game of the regular season was all that stood between the Falcons and the postseason.
The postseason picture did not include Twin Bridges.
Ennis escaped from the Falcons’ home turf with a 22-20 win, propelling the Mustangs through to the playoffs instead. For Falcons head coach Brett Nordahl and his team, is that loss a motivator to reach their postseason goals in the 2019 season?
“For sure, definitely,” said senior quarterback Bryce Nye. “Last year we were not happy when Ennis came and beat us. Ennis has been a rival of ours for a very long time in every sport, so it was disappointing to lose to them and not make the playoffs.”
Nordahl stresses that the Falcons will stick to their weekly plans, and not look ahead to what should be a special edition of the Twin Bridges-Ennis rivalry. The preparation for this season has been focused on getting better at every moment, starting with this past summer.
“We had a really good summer,” Nordahl said. “Every Tuesday the kids got together and they were working really hard, running through our offense and team building, which really helped us prepare for the beginning of the season and hopefully will allow us to be more consistent.”
Before the three-game winning streak, Twin Bridges was 1-2 and was coming off a 46-6 loss to Joliet. The short eight-game schedule in eight-man football heightens the need for consistency and a strong start.
For the Falcons, this has meant hitting film study with the same intensity the team takes to practice and the weight room. Nordahl says that every advantage matters, and learning as much as possible in film is a vital way to improve.
“We take our time each week,” Nordahl said. “We watch film and try to evaluate what the other offenses are doing and try to take away their best player. If we’re able to do that, we can keep the score down a little bit, but we put in a lot of time in film study to just try and eliminate the big plays.”
In the high-scoring landscape of eight-man football, making impactful defensive plays is as important as being consistently difficult to break down. Senior inside linebacker Nate Konen backs up Nordahl’s value of film, as it helps him make those plays while also organizing his teammates.
“It takes a lot of film work to improve,” Konen said. “You have to watch every week and see what the (opponent’s) gameplan is and set your defense up. I like it, it helps me stay focused and help keeps those guys focused.”
Konen is one of six seniors looking to make the most of their final season for the Falcons. While improving their record and getting to the playoffs is the goal, Konen says the joy of playing comes in the progress the team makes a whole throughout the season.
“My favorite part about the season is building the bond with the boys, working out, practicing, then winning games with them. Just having a good time.”
