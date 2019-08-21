FAIRMONT HOT SPRINGS — The Billings Central boys defeated Laurel 3½ to 2½ in a match-play event to open their golf seasons Wednesday afternoon on Fairmont Golf Course.

Because Billings Central’s girls don’t have a full roster, the two schools went with stroke play, and the Rams’ Kyra Brachausen shot 81 to lead the way. She was followed by Laurel’s Hannah Adams (82), Haylee Adams (90) and Breana Jensen (92).

Winners for the Rams boys were Alex Adolph over Eli Weisenberger 3 & 2; Reese Jensen defeated Jace McNeil 2 & 1; and Fletcher Phillips beat Landen Gradwohl 3 & 2. For Laurel, Nick Pasquerello took Connor Walsh 3 & 2, and Kade Ewalt defeated Ryan Adolph 2 & 1.

Carson Hackmann (Laurel) and Malachi Stewart (BC) were all square.

The teams travel on to Anaconda for the Old Works Challenge Thursday, which includes Hamilton and Whitefish. That event will be stroke play for both boys and girls.

