ANACONDA — Billings Central's Alex Adolph was the boys medalist and Kyra Brockhausen the girls medalist at the Old Works Challenge at Old Works Golf Course Thursday.
Laurel, Hamilton and Whitefish also participated in the event, which was shortened to nine holes due to weather.
Adolph shot 35, one stroke ahead of Cameron Kahle of Whitefish. Tanner Hanson of Hamilton (38), Kade Ewalt of Laurel (38), Bryce Reed of Hamilton (39) and Carson Hackmann of Laurel (39) rounded out the top five. Laurel's boys shot 159, followed by Hamilton (160) and Billings Central (162). Whitefish didn't field a full team.
Brockhausen finished with a 40, followed by Hannah Adams of Laurel (44), Breana Jenson of Laurel (45), Ella Shaw of Whitefish (45) and Kenzie Bender of Billings Central (46). Laurel's girls had a 185 total and Whitefish shot 202. Billings Central and Hamilton didn't have full teams.
