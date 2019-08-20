GREAT FALLS — The Bozeman golf teams nearly swept the top honors at the two-day Great Falls Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at Meadow Lark Country Club and Eagle Falls Golf Course.

The Hawks won the boys team title with a score of 585 strokes, 62 ahead of second place Missoula Sentinel. Bozeman's Justus Verge and JR Small tied for first place in the boys individual race with a total score of 140. Verge shot a 68 in the first round and a 72 in the second, while Small carded a 73 on Monday and a 67 on Tuesday.

Their teammate and Justus' twin brother Jordan Verge finished third with rounds of 75 and 73 (148 total).

Bozeman also won the girls title with a stroke total of 674. Billings West was second (684), and Butte was third (697).

The Hawks took last year's Great Falls Invite team championships.

Another repeat winner was Billings West senior Carrie Carpenter, who finished with a score of 78-79—157. Bozeman's Sami Yates was second (83-77—160), and Butte's Kodie Hoagland finished third (79-83—162).

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments