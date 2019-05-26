Help us recognize some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.

Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.

Who do you think deserves to be our May Athletes of the Month for their performance on the softball field, tennis court, golf course or track and field? To make your pick, go to www.406mtsports.com.

Previous winners include:

  • September: Ryggs Johnston (Libby, golf) and Tiahna Vladic (Billings Senior, cross country)
  • October: Xander Burger (Whitefish, boys soccer) and Jordan Roe (Billings Skyview, girls soccer)
  • November: Addy Hultgren (Huntley Project, volleyball) and Jaxon Lee (Drummond-Philipsburg, football)
  • December: Corbin Lonebear (Dodson, boys basketball) and Jessie Maruska (Power, girls basketball)
  • January: Kyndall Keller (Havre, girls basketball) and Sayer Patton (Choteau, boys basketball)
  • February: Katharine Berkoff (Missoula Hellgate, swimming), Jackson Currier (Colstrip, wrestling), Michael Weber (Forsyth, wrestling) and Martin Wilkie (Havre, wrestling)
  • March: Caleb Bellach (Manhattan Christian, boys basketball) and Jamie Pickens (Helena, girls basketball)
  • April: Delaney Bahn (Bozeman, track and field) and Rylan Ortt (Missoula Sentinel, track and field)

We will announce the winners and award them with a 406 MT Sports certificate and they will automatically be nominated for the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Year.

