June 6, 2019

Montana Coaches Association Media Release

Submitted by: Don Olsen, Executive Director

MCA is pleased to announce that the following coaches were voted by their fellow MCA members, as “MCA Coach of the Year” in their respective spring sport. They will be honored at the MCA Awards Program, in conjunction with the MCA All-Sport Coaches Clinic, on August 1st, 2019 at the C M Russell High Auditorium in Great Falls.

Boys Golf

B: Michael Trudnowski, Missoula Loyola

C: (co-head coaches): Jeff Bellach/Tom Hubers Manhattan Christian

Girls Golf

B: Michael Trudnowski, Missoula Loyola

C (co-head coaches): Jeff Bellach/ Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian

Boys Tennis

AA: Josh Munro, Kalispell Glacier

A: Lois Woodard, Dillon

B-C: Jason Purpura, Great Falls Central

Girls Tennis

AA: Lance Bouchee, Helena

A: Patrick Dryden, Whitefish

B-C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola

Softball

AA: Michael Coleman, Great Falls 

A: Andrea Folkman, Belgrade

B-C: Tim Bastian, Huntley Project 

Boys track and field

AA: Craig Mettler, Missoula Sentinel

A: (tie) Curt Fox, Laurel; Tammi Myers, Dillon

B: Wesley Lindeen, Huntley Project

C: Larry Henderson, Scobey

Girls track and field

AA: Eric Fisher, Bozeman

A: Derek Schulz, Whitefish

B: (tie) Tim Robinson, Baker; Wesley Lindeen, Huntley Project

C: Michael Haines, Seeley-Swan

The following MCA members were also elected to serve as Class Directors on the MCA Board:

AA Director – Bob Howard Great Falls High

A Director – Cindy Farmer Hardin High

