CHICAGO — Billings Skyview junior Jordan Roe has been honored as the 2018-19 Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year, The Gatorade Company announced Thursday.
Roe is the first Skyview girls soccer player to earn the honor, according to a Gatorade press release.
Roe, a 5-foot-4 forward, earned Eastern AA MVP honors in the fall after leading the Falcons to a 15-0-0 season, capped by a 6-0 win over Missoula Big Sky in the State AA title game. She scored 21 goals and dished out a Class AA-record 20 assists during the season, and she received her second all-state selection.
“Jordan is an extremely dangerous player,” former Billings Senior coach Megan Parish said in the press release. “The only way to stop her is by putting two players on her. She is able to do things on the field that no one else can do.”
The Gatorade player of the year award also recognizes academic achievement, and Roe boasts a 4.13 weighted GPA, per the press release.
The previous four Montana Gatorade players of the year are Cadie Williams (2017-18, Kalispell Glacier), Alexa Coyle (2016-17, Bozeman), Brittany Delridge (2015-16, Missoula Sentinel), Averie Collins (2014-15, Bozeman) and Maddy Emerick (2013-14, Billings Senior).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.