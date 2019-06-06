CHICAGO — Bozeman's Ted Scott was honored Thursday as the Gatorade Montana Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound senior midfielder led the Hawks to a 15-0 record and Class AA state title this year. He scored 13 goals and notched 16 assists and was honored as the Eastern Division Class AA Player of the Year.

A two-time first team All-State selection, Scott concluded his career with 20 goals and 23 assists.

The award recognizes athletic and academic achievement, along with character on and off the field.

Scott has a summer job on a ranch where he helps prepare events for Eagle Mount, an organization that provides opportunities for handicapped adults. He also volunteers as an elementary school mentor and youth soccer coach. He has a 3.32 cumulative GPA and has signed a letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Westminster College in Utah.

