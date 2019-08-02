BUTTE — The Butte High School girls soccer program is entering a new era under head coach Jacob Steilman.
Steilman’s journey to the head coaching position has been a long-time coming, despite the opportunity coming at a young age.
At just 22 years old, Steilman now represents the Bulldogs as head coach, but has significant history with Butte soccer as an alum. As a player, he was a key cog for the boys program.
After graduating high school and continuing his education at Montana Western, Steilman began assisting former head coach Riley McNabb last season. McNabb relinquished the position at the end of the season, but Butte’s new coach says that relationship is an important part of his transition to the head position.
“When I was the assistant to (McNabb), he let me put in a lot of my own ideas,” Steilman said. “We thought the same way about how we wanted to play our game. We both focused on one-two passing and possession, and we’re getting better. We wanted to work on soccer IQ, spacing and now I want to keep building on that.”
As for how the Bulldogs plan on lining up, Steilman is trying to implement a culture that focuses less on sticking to one specific lineup. He instead looks to adapt according to opponents and game-time situations.
“We don’t plan on playing just one formation, but we’re going to build off of the 4-1-4-1,” Steilman said. “Last year, we played a 3-5-2 or a 4-3-3, but I want to be flexible and adapt so we’ll be switching up our formations.”
Butte has five returning starters from 2018: seniors Lexia Dauenhauer and Haley Herron and juniors Christiana Beierle, Brie Birkenbuel and Kassidy Carlson. Steilman is focused on building around that core, both on and off the field.
Those players were part of a tough season for the Bulldogs, who went winless in the regular season. The team was able to get over the winning hump in the postseason, notching a 2-1 victory over Great Falls.
“I believe that was the first playoff in the program’s history,” Steilman said. “It’s going to be tough this year no matter what, but having those five who were apart of last season’s win is going to be a good start.”
The first-year coach plans to build off that late-season high by heightening the intensity of Butte’s strategy, focusing more on a high press, which aims to put defensive pressure on opponents as much as possible.
“Our team cannot be about the individual,” Steilman said. “It’s about the whole team. We want to put in high pressing, and that takes everyone’s effort. It’s a lot of work, a lot of fitness, but that’s what we want to do.”
The Bulldogs kick off their season at home Aug. 31 against Kalispell Flathead.
