BUTTE — Cody Carpenter knows a thing or two about success on the soccer field.
A Missoula native and Sentinel graduate, he was a member of the Spartans’ soccer team that claimed three state titles from 1991-93 during the very first years of MHSA soccer.
“The timing of it was pretty cool,” he said.
Nearly three decades later, he’ll now be taking the reins of a team still searching for that elusive first state championship appearance.
On Thursday, Carpenter officially signed on as the next boys’ soccer coach for Butte High, succeeding Erik Roth who held the position for one year before stepping down. The search for a coach for the girls’ team continues as Riley McNabb resigned earlier this year.
“I’m just excited,” Carpenter said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to give back to the community and the students of Butte High.”
He said that, after Roth departed the team in October, Carpenter began mulling the decision to apply.
“I thought about it all through the fall, winter and spring and finally thought I’d do it.” he said.
Carpenter, 42, has coached scores of kids over the past dozen years, from YMCA and travelling basketball teams to Little Guy football and Little League baseball.
The Bulldogs may be his first stint with a high school team, but his wealth of coaching experience paired with the fact that he’s a father of three—including a sophomore—and Carpenter feels the transition to the next level should be smooth.
“I feel the same principles apply,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a step up and be more competitive and more intense.”
After graduating from Sentinel in 1995, Carpenter headed for Montana Tech where he majored in general engineering. Today, he’s working for Renewable Energy Corporation’s plant as an electrical engineer.
“I came to Butte and never left,” he said.
The first items on his agenda will be creating a sense of solidarity and getting his players accustomed to his coaching style.
“The first step is to see unity, make the team like we’re a family,” Carpenter said. “I’ll probably coach off of what I learned as a player. I’m pretty competitive and I like to be engaged. I’ll see how that pans out on the field.”
Carpenter will be the third coach to lead the Butte boys’ soccer team in as many years. That said, he plans on sticking around for the foreseeable future.
“I hope to stay committed to it for a while,” he said. “I would like to see both the program build.”
