Rylee Wiediger's verbal commitment that came this summer to play soccer at Montana State University-Billings in the fall of 2020 is not just personally relieving — it could very well be a boon to her Hamilton soccer team.
That's because Wiediger can remain both laser focused on her senior season with the Broncs and have more fun while she's playing.
"It’s definitely a huge (weight) off my shoulders. I can enjoy my senior season without having to worry about trying to get committed," Wiediger explained. "I can just get going to work on my game and keep playing faster for the team."
A comfortable Wiediger on the pitch might mean headaches for the Broncs' opponents this upcoming season.
Not only did the all-state Hamilton forward lead her squad in goals last year with 20, she was fifth in Class A in both total goals and points per match. She'll be the fourth highest returning goal scorer in the state come Hamilton's season opener at home against Libby on Aug. 30.
Now that she knows she's going to play college ball, which has been a longtime goal of hers, she can play a little more loose on the field.
"I think looking at colleges and finding where you’re going to play while knowing you want to play college ball can be kind of stressful," Hamilton coach Angie Fett said. "Knowing she has a place to play, I hope she can really just enjoy the sport that she loves so much this season."
Fett added that Wiediger's accomplished mission also serves as inspiration for a young Broncs squad. Eight girls, according to Fett, graduated from last year's team that went 7-1-0 in the South conference (10-3-0 overall). That squad nearly advanced to the State A semifinals, but the Broncs fell to Whitefish 2-1 in overtime.
Gone from the 2018 squad are the Broncs' first-team all-conference goalie, Maddy Martin, as well as Wiediger's partner-in-goal-scoring-crime, Olivia Zepeda. Zepeda, who encroached on the Class A state record for assists, finished with 18 helpers — a slew of which found Wiediger's final touch.
Hamilton does, however, return all-state midfielder Katie Frederick and, of course, Wiediger, who fell in love with MSU-Billings at a college ID camp she attended earlier this year.
"My family and I go camping and hiking a lot, it’s definitely one of my favorite things, so I really like that (I'll be going to college) still in Montana," said Wiediger, who is planning on studying something in the medical field while in Billings. With MSU-B offering the College of Allied Health Professions, it was a perfect fit.
Wieidger also serves as a perfect example for Fett's Broncs. The senior captain "shows up to everything," according to her coach. That includes offseason open field workouts and even an across-the-pond soccer camp in Spain, that Wiediger attended in March.
"We lost eight seniors last year so it’s exciting to see these younger players coming up who have these hopes and dreams. They’re like Rylee was when she was a freshman," Fett said. "They want to play college soccer or they want to improve and then they see Rylee achieving these goals.
"It’s not just motivation for Rylee but motivation for the team. It’s really exciting."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.