BILLINGS — The disdain Addy Hultgren has for those buckets of softballs is discernible, even over the telephone.
Sure, she acknowledged, those winter days of throwing ball after ball after ball pays off in the end. But in the midst of it? Ugh.
Picture it. Five-pound plastic buckets filled to the brim with softballs, and every Tuesday and Thursday morning before school Hultgren was charged with throwing an entire bucket to catcher Kasey Jones as quickly as she could. (Her quickest time, Hultgren recalled, was in the 52-second range.)
Sometimes, Huntley Project softball coach Tim Bastian had Hultgren throw as many balls as she could in a minute. Other times, Hultgren had to throw a timed bucket of balls, then throw, say, 20 strikes, then another timed bucket of balls.
Throw in some leg work and some running, and it’s an intense 30-minute-or-so workout.
“I can’t say it’s the best time of my life,” Hultgren said earlier this week, as she and her Red Devils teammates prepared for the Class B-C state softball tournament, which starts Thursday in Belgrade.
“Because it actually sucks.”
It’s a time-honored drill from Bastian, who is in his sixth season coaching the Red Devils. All Project pitchers go through it, and for Hultgren that means that older sister Tessa endured the same training when she played. So for Addy, there’s no sympathy to be found.
Besides, in terms of performance, there’s nothing to complain about. Hultgren is 14-1 this season (in non-jamboree games) and boasts a 2.21 ERA. She’s struck out 172 batters in just 92 innings (a 13.1 Ks per 7 innings ratio) while walking just 28.
Exceedingly nervous about being a pitcher, Hultgren was content to play center field her freshman season. Last year she moved to pitcher, and is settling in in what is now her junior season.
“We knew what she could be,” Bastian said. “I don’t think she’s all the way there yet, but she definitely has the drive to keep on coming.”
Combine Hultgren’s work in the pitching circle with the team’s prolific hitting and, well, it’s easy to see hopes are high for this weekend in Belgrade for the 15-1 Red Devils.
Jones, the catcher, is batting a team-high .701 with four home runs and 44 RBIs. In 77 plate appearances, she’s struck out just one time.
Sara Sumner is batting .649 and has scored 53 runs, while Hultgren is batting .606 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs.
Project has a .519 team batting average.
“The whole team can back each other up,” said Hultgren, who is also an all-state setter for the school’s state-champion volleyball team. “If one is struggling, another one can come in on fire more than the other one. It just works out really well. Scoring the amount of runs we do, it’s a lot less stressful as a pitcher.”
This is the fourth consecutive trip to state for the Red Devils, who have only Jones and Mollee Krum, a .533 hitter, as seniors, and they’ve made the title game two of the past three seasons.
Three years ago Project made it to the state championship only to be the victim of a 10-0 perfect game by Conrad-Choteau’s Tristin Achenbach, who went on to win a AA title at Great Falls CMR the next season and now pitches for Montana.
Last year was another 10-0 title-game loss, this time to Florence-Carlton’s Brianna Hoffman, who allowed just two hits and struck out 14 in the five-inning game. Hoffman struck out 34 batters in two games the previous day.
There’s a common theme in those games: Great pitching stops good hitting, so maybe this can be the Red Devils’ year.
For her part, Hultgren isn’t banking on anything.
“You can’t overlook anybody,” she said. “The worst team could still beat us. We’re definitely not the best team in the state, but we want to shoot for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.