Where: Stodden Park, Butte
2018 champion: Great Falls
Who’s back: Great Falls, Kalispell Glacier, Missoula Sentinel, Helena Capital, Billings Senior, Helena
Who’s new: Billings Skyview, Billings West
Story line: Great Falls (19-1) is looking to make its third straight trip to the AA state championship and has momentum heading into the tournament. The Bison has won eight straight games since its only lost to Great Falls CMR. Great Falls has scored 251 runs, 65 more than next-best Billings Senior with Sarah Conway and Anna Toon leading the way. Toon is hitting .554 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs while Conway is hitting .583 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.
Also: While Great Falls looks to be the favorite heading into the state tournament, don’t count out some other teams. Kalispell Glacier (16-3) has won 11 consecutive games and is led by freshman Sammie Labrum, who is batting .472 with two home runs and 30 RBIs. In the circle, the Wolfpack feature junior Sage Vanterpool with a 9-2 record and 3.86 ERA, while sophomore Kynzie Mohl is 6-1 with a 1.01 ERA. Other teams that could make a run include Billings Skyview (14-5) with its top pitcher Shea Earley and Missoula Sentinel (13-6) led by its pitcher/outfielder Grace Hardy. At the plate Hardy is batting .510 with six home runs and 26 RBIs, while in the circle she features five wins and a 1.59 ERA.
