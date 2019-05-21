The play that cost Florence's ace pitcher Shannon Byrne nearly a month of her senior season may also perfectly illustrate the heart and determination the all-state athlete has displayed over her high school softball career for the dynastic Class B-C Falcons.
Back on April 26 at the Frenchtown softball invitational — in a game that didn't even count for conference standings — Byrne tried to spark her team to a win. Florence's leadoff hitter, who went 4-for-4 in the timed game against Class A Libby, tried to turn a base hit to left-center field into a double and hopefully kick off a comeback for the Falcons, who trailed 8-3 in the top of the sixth.
"I always just go out and think, 'Get the next base,'" Byrne said of her mindset while on the field and on that play in particular. "Get the next base because you never know when that can count for your team."
But her hustle went unrewarded as the play ended in disaster.
Byrne saw that the Libby shortstop was on the back of the bag and the Florence senior thought she had a stand-up double. Just before the sprinting Byrne reached second base, though, the Libby defender twirled around with the ball in her mitt and tagged Byrne in the leg.
The tag sent Byrne tumbling awkwardly over the base and clutching for her left ankle. Not only was she ruled out, she was taken out of the game as a sickening hush fell over the field.
Byrne was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, the lingering type of injury that — while not as bad as a break — has a dreaded 4-6 week recover time. The same day Byrne was being carried off the field by a pair of assistant coaches, including her sister, Megan, the Class B-C state tournament in Belgrade was exactly four weeks away.
Now, the state tournament starts this Thursday and runs through Saturday.
"It's killing her. I mean it is," Florence assistant coach and Shannon's dad, Scott Byrne, said Wednesday at practice. "She comes home every night and says 'I don't care what anybody says, I'm playing (at the state tournament). That's how tough she is. That's her mentality."
But first, the two-time defending state champion's needed to get qualify for state.
***
Immediately after Byrne's injury, the Falcons went into a bit of slump.
"It kind of showed how important Shannon is to us," said Florence coach Rob Ralls of his No. 1 pitcher and leadoff hitter. "What'd we lose, seven or eight in a row after she got hurt? Just getting her back in the dugout and having hope was a big deal for us."
Added coach Byrne, "I told a couple parents, either we're going to lose every game from here on out or we're going to be a better team because of it."
It essentially became sink or swim for the Falcons. Fortunately they had the talent to right the ship.
Florence, which has won 11 state championships since 2000, fields a pair of returning all-state players in junior Emily Kinnaman and senior Natalie Dulac and a handful more with all-conference accolades. Five more seniors on the squad help provide experience for a promising — albeit raw — underclass that has six freshmen on the roster.
Byrne indeed led the team — she still finished second in total hits despite missing a month, according to coach Ralls — but Florence was still a good team. It was up to the girls to remember that.
"We had to take a deep breath and realize those losses didn't mean anything," said Dulac, a longtime battery mate of Byrne that has since switched from catcher to second base. "If anything, we learned a lot from the losses and we've really built up since them."
The experience building really went to a pair of freshman pitchers, Kasidy Yeoman and Kylie Kovatch, who had to take on a bulk of the pitching duties with Byrne on the shelf.
Even more innings were handed to Yeoman when Kovatch also went down with an injury in the regular season, and Yeoman took over lead off duties, too.
"It's only since Shannon went down that we actually started working with (Yeoman), and she has unbelievable potential," coach Byrne said Monday at practice. "That's the thing about a team. We had these talented younger girls, but they've gotta find themselves as a team.
"And over the last four weeks, we've really found that."
Florence, which ultimately captured the Western B-C North Division's regular season title, showcased that talent last weekend at the divisional tournament.
And the Falcons got a brief cameo from Byrne.
***
Soggy weather forced the Western B-C bracket to be reformatted, essentially making Florence's first-round game at the divisional tournament a play-in game to the state tournament.
Kovatch worked in relief of Yeoman to earn the win, and the Falcons showcased its team-wide talent with RBIs from senior Danielle Zahn, Yeoman, sophomore Mackenzie Little, Dulac and Kinnaman. Florence ultimately won 13-8 and earned a guaranteed berth to state, the Falcons tenth straight.
But with the Lions threatening to close the gap in the top of the seventh inning, Florence called on Byrne to shut the door.
"I didn't know if they were actually serious," Byrne said about receiving the call with one out in the frame. "My dad came over and said 'All you have to do is throw strikes,' and I realized, 'Oh, I'm actually going in this game.'"
In the pouring rain, the still-hobbled Byrne stepped into the circle.
"I've never been able to throw in the rain, so I was like 'OK, cool,'" Byrne said, incredulously. "I just needed to mentally get back in it, and I knew I had a great defense behind me, so I just threw them across the plate and let my defense play behind me."
In a game that saw 17 total walks between the two teams, Byrne was able to throw strikes and keep Eureka at bay.
"It was a great opportunity to show that we still have some confidence in her and she went in there and she did what we asked her to do. That's just how competitive she is," coach Byrne said.
The Falcons went on to win with a 14-4 firestorm against Mission-Arlee-Charlo on Saturday to secure no worse than the No. 2 seed from the West. Florence lost in the divisional championship to Loyola, 6-5, as the rival Breakers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the win.
Still, Florence likes their chances going forward at state.
"I told the girls, other than for seeding really doesn't matter," Ralls said. "This weekend matters. Six of our 10 state championships we didn't go to state as a No. 1 seed. We had to get there first and that was the main thing.
"Good things can happen if you put it together at the right time, and that's what we're hoping."
And if the Falcons can get anything out of Byrne — like they did last week at divisionals — it makes Florence's prospects for a third straight state title that much more promising.
That's the goal Byrne has been painstakingly working for.
"It would be unreal. Just (not being able to play) has been horrible, Byrne said. "For me personally, getting back out there would be nice since it's my senior year.
"But (it's about) getting back out there for the team and playing as hard as we can and seeing what happens at state."
