Belgrade Celebration

Belgrade's Erin Elgas, right, celebrates with teammates after winning the State A softball title last May in Frenchtown. Elgas will lead the 19-0 Panthers into this year's State A softball tournament looking for a third straight championship. 

 COLTER PETERSON, MISSOULIAN

State A Tournament

Thursday-Saturday

At Polson Softball Complex

2018 champion: Belgrade Panthers

Who's back: Belgrade, Hamilton, Frenchtown, Polson, Columbia Falls, Lewistown, Hardin, Miles City

Who's new: Ronan, Stevensville, Livingston, Laurel

Leading off: The top four finishers from last year's tournament are back, highlighted by two-time defending state champ Belgrade (19-0), the lone undefeated team in any class this season. The Panthers are led by first-year head coach Andrea Folkman and are making their 13th consecutive state appearance. They enter on a 38-game winning streak in their final season at Class A before moving up to Class AA.

In the circle: It appears Belgrade is the favorite to win, but a handful of teams could be in the running to dethrone the Panthers, who feature a potent offense and pitcher Erin Elgas, a Brown University softball signee.  Tournament host Polson (17-4) and Frenchtown (15-6) each played Belgrade within one run, with the Pirates losing 5-4 and the Broncs falling 3-2. Polson won the Northwest A title under first-year head coach Jamie Hanson and has qualified for all 28 of the State A tournaments. Frenchtown won the Southwest A title and has placed in the top 3 at state each of the past 15 seasons. Defending state runner-up Hamilton (16-3-2) returns for the eighth consecutive year and Eastern A champ Hardin (17-2-1) is back for the second year in a row. Hardin went 6-0-1 against teams who qualified for state, Hamilton went 7-1-2, Polson finished 6-3 and Frenchtown was 6-4.

Around the bases: Among the rest of the contenders, Stevensville (14-5) qualified for the second time in three years. Lewistown (13-9) and Columbia Falls (12-10-1) each head to state for the fourth year in a row. Laurel (11-9) is back for the first time since 2016, while Livingston (11-9) returns for the first time since 2015. Two teams come in with a losing record: Miles City (9-10), which qualified for a sixth consecutive season, and Ronan (8-13), which is back for the first time since returning to Class A in 2017. Stevensville went 4-5 against the state qualifiers, Livingston was 5-7, Columbia Falls finished 3-5-1, Lewistown was 4-8, Laurel went 2-6, Miles City ended up 2-8 and Ronan was 1-8.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at Frank.Gogola@406mtsports.com.

