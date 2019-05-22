State B-C Tournament
Thursday-Saturday
At Belgrade Softball Complex
2018 champion: Florence-Carlton Falcons
Who’s back: Florence-Carlton, Cut Bank, Huntley Project, Missoula Loyola, Plains-Hot Springs, Shepherd
Who’s new: Conrad-Choteau, Manhattan
Leading off: The Falcons are going for a third consecutive championship for the third time in program history and their 11th state softball title since the classification was created in 1999. They’ve dealt with some injuries this season, most recently the high ankle sprain of senior pitcher Shannon Byrne who has only pitched once since getting injured April 26. They fell to Missoula Loyola in an abbreviated Western B-C tournament due to weather. The East’s top-seed Huntley Project finished runner-up at state two of the past three years and hopes the third time could be the charm. But if they want to make the championship, they have to go through a potential second-round matchup with the No. 2 Falcons.
In the circle: Since McKenna Bessette became eligible after transferring from Missoula Big Sky, the Breakers have been riding an 11-game winning streak, including a divisional win over Florence last weekend for the top seed. Huntley Project is also riding the arm of Addy Hultgren who is 14-1 this season (in non-jamboree games) and sports a 2.21 ERA. She’s struck out 172 batters in just 92 innings (a 13.1 Ks per 7 innings ratio) while walking 28. And with Bryne out, Florence has had to lean heavily on a pair of freshmen, Kasidy Yeoman and Kylie Kovatch. Cut Bank senior Jazmine Spotted Bear was the only pitcher to see action at last weekend’s Eastern Divisional in Billings. Spotted Bear threw four pitches – striking out a Glasgow batter – before the teams were taken off the field and the tournament was canceled due to rain.
Around the bases: Plains went 0-2 out at last year’s state tournament, but returns 8 veterans on this year’s team …. Last weekend, Manhattan had to rise early to make their games in Anaconda, but will get to play this weekend basically in their backyard during their first trip to the state tournament… Conrad made the state championship in 2017, but missed out in 2018.
Weather: Tournament manager Rick Phillips has been telling everyone to bring the sunshine with them. Forecasts are calling for clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s with chances for rain showers. Any adjustments to the schedule have to be approved by the MHSA, but they believe that they’ll be able to keep the games mostly on track if they get delayed since there are lights available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.