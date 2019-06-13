GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence softball team added another Treasure State talent with Helena Capital High's Sarah Bury, coach Joey Egan announced on Thursday.
Bury was a two-year varsity player as a designated player and catcher. She was named second-team all-state as a designated player her junior year, before earning first-team all-conference and first-team all-state at catcher during her senior season.
Bury was active in her community, helping teach special needs students at AWANA’s program, partnering with a special needs fifth grader to participate in his P.E. class, and working as an assistant coach with youth softball team.
“We are so excited to have Sarah on our team,” Egan said in a press release. “She had a powerful bat and can play multiple positions that will give our team more depth.”
