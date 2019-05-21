HELENA — When Helena High senior infielder Nicole Price steps onto Frank D. Mihelish Field, she feels a sense of accomplishment.
Looking down at home plate, she is reminded of how she tore her ACL — twice.
She turns her head and is reminded of how she broke her hand at second base.
But while injuries plagued a good portion of her high school career, Price keeps looking straight ahead.
She won’t let her discouraging past spoil her senior year. After all, it’s her last opportunity to play the game she loves.
“It’s crazy,” Price said, looking around the same field before the team was preparing for Divisionals last week. “It makes this season bittersweet.”
Price spent her freshmen campaign on junior varsity, where she played well.
Things changed during the last game of the regular season when she tore her ACL sliding into home plate.
Was she safe?
“You bet,” she responded.
But surgery was needed to repair her knee. After a successful procedure and months of rehabilitation, she was ready to get back on the field.
“She had another good season,” Helena softball coach Ryan Schulte said. “She was ready to make the jump to the varsity level because I knew she could help us out.”
That was until the first week of summer workouts, when she injured the same knee during a drill. It was another torn ACL.
After another surgery and even more time to rehabilitate her knee, she took a step back and thought about her future.
“During the first tear, it was just a physical problem, but when I tore it again, it took more of a mental toll,” Price said. “If I wanted to play again, I couldn’t have any thoughts of injury going through my head. I didn’t want to think about it.”
Price wasn’t 100 percent for the start of her junior season, but she adapted to her injuries. Schulte said she could still run in a straight line, so they turned her into a left-handed slap hitter.
“I think she became even faster because of her surgeries,” Schulte said. “She has had to work so hard.”
Price became more involved during her first year on varsity, when she batted .267. By the middle of the season she was injury free.
Still, she couldn’t get away from that pesky injury bug.
During a sliding drill, Price dove head first into second base and dove right into Schulte’s foot, breaking her hand.
Her junior year was over after six games.
“After that, I knew something was testing me,” Price said. “All I could do was push through.”
With her hand finally healed, Price knows she can’t take this season for granted.
She is not only batting .304 in 19 games, but has three doubles and eight RBIs, all while keeping her team alive as the No. 4 Western Conference seed heading into the state tournament this weekend in Butte.
“This is the only time I have really played on varsity, so I have to lay it all on the line,” Price said. “I don’t have anything to lose at this point.”
There is just one thing left to do before graduating and heading off to Montana Tech.
“I want a state championship, I and I know we have the capability to get it,” Price said. “If we play as a team, I know we can do it.”
