POLSON — Polson softball coach Jamie Hanson tried to convince former coach Larry Smith to stay on for another season.
It’s not that Hanson felt he wasn’t ready to take over the program. He had managed the Mission Valley Mariners baseball team for 16 years, coached current players during travel softball in recent summers and spent the 2018 season on Smith's staff.
Hanson had just felt that Smith, who coached Polson to seven state titles in 31 years, should return for the 2019 season since the Pirates were hosting the State A tournament.
But when Smith retired over the summer and chose his successor, Hanson was eager to take over the program. The foundation had been laid for him, but the 1993 Polson grad knew he had a tall task ahead in replacing Smith.
“This is all his,” Hanson said on Tuesday as he stood in between fields one and two at the Polson Softball Complex ahead of the state tournament, which starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.
“The way I look at it, this is the Coach Smith Complex. My expectations are for us to live through tradition, and that’ll get us farther than anything else. He’s built that here. Taking over for him wasn’t easy because there’s a lot of expectations for our program.”
So far, Hanson and the young team that has just four seniors, only three of whom played last season, are meeting those expectations. They head into the state tournament as the Northwest A regular-season champions with a 17-4 record. They’ll be a No. 1 seed and play the winner of Lewistown and Miles City at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Throwing a changeup
The Pirates’ early success under Hanson has come along with a shift in coaching style, showing that it can be accomplished through different ways. Whereas Smith was a reserved leader who had a set plan of repetitive drills that he expected everyone to complete to perfection, Hanson is a more talkative, good-humored coach who walks through mechanics and tries to switch things up day to day in order to keep his players on their feet and ready for anything.
“It’s a little less nerve-wracking with Jamie because you don’t have to be perfect all the time,” Polson senior pitcher Lauren Vergeront said. “You can just kind of relax, and when you’re relaxed, you just play better.”
The fact that Vergeront has even suited up for Polson this season has been a surprise. That she’s gone 16-4 in the circle is even more impressive.
Vergeront tore her shoulder as a freshman and missed the next two years with physical therapy. She credits the joyful atmosphere Hanson creates as helping her find fun in softball again.
“Being forced to stop playing made me realize how much I loved playing, even though I was getting tired of playing because I’d have to spend so much extra time out of practice having to pitch,” Vergeront said. “I was really serious with it before, but this year was just about having fun because it’s my last year.”
Vergeront's return has been helped by having senior Kaylanna DesJarlais behind the plate. They played together prior to high school and are two of the team's leaders along with seniors Paige Noyes and Lisa Costilla.
DesJarlais, the most vocal on the team, decided to take on a captain role for the young team during the offseason. The 16-player roster is split evenly between upperclassmen and underclassmen, with the contributions of sophomores Josie Caye, Lexi Orien, Savanna Carpentier and Kobbey Smith, among others, being crucial.
“We are pretty young, but all of us are wanting to win,” DesJarlais said. “Everybody has that want. We have the talent, so it’s just pushing ourselves to be better every day.”
DesJarlais credits Hanson with helping her improve her batting by doing more living pitching than the team had done in previous seasons, when it used a pitching machine. Costilla and Noyes also both mentioned their improved hitting under Hanson.
“We’re swinging it well,” Hanson said. “They’re playing good defense. The pitchers have had the confidence to pitch to contact. We get going from there. It’s not just one person. They’re doing it as a group right now. We’ve got quite a few girls hitting over .400 right now.”
Costilla noticed that change at the plate start last year when Hanson spent one-on-one time pitching to her after practice. Her success there and in right field has come even though she broke her middle finger midway through the season and decided to play through it.
“My batting wasn’t too good, but now I’m feeling good out there,” Costilla said. “I’m a lot more confident at the plate. When he throws live pitching, it’s just fun.”
Noyes’ improved comfort at the plate has happened alongside her move from third base to first base and learning a new position.
“I feel like this is definitely my best year,” Noyes said. “I’m sad for it to be almost over. We’re coming in strong definitely. Confident and excited but a little nerve-wracking. I think we have a good shot this year. We’ve just grown up since the beginning of the year and have better mindsets on the field.”
State-ment time
Polson began to hit its stride midway through the season when it attended the Frenchtown tournament in late April. The Pirates played Belgrade, the two-time defending state champs, within one run in a 5-4 loss. They scored the game’s first four runs against Belgrade’s No. 2 pitcher, and Vergeront kept the opposition at bay until the Panthers slowly chipped away.
“They’ve been our main competitor throughout the past two years, so it was nice to see us only lose by one,” DesJarlais said. “It showed that we can for sure do it. We really want to rematch them at state.”
The Pirates kept climbing and went 4-0 at the Butte tournament in early May, beating state qualifiers Livingston and Miles City. They soon after followed that up with a win over state qualifier Columbia Falls to capture the conference crown.
Polson enters having gone 6-3 against teams in the state tournament. Its toughest competition will be Belgrade, the favorite coming in with a 19-0 record and 38-game winning streak. Eastern A champion Hardin comes in at 6-0-1 against state qualifiers, while defending state runner-up Hamilton is 7-1-2 and Southwest A champ Frenchtown is 6-4.
“Our overall question mark is experience,” said Hanson, who gets help from assistant coaches Don Toth and Juan Perez, and will chat with Smith if he has any questions. “We have a lot of returners, but we’re young. They haven’t necessarily seen a lot of the state tournament, so they’re eager to get going.”
The focus for Polson over the three-day tournament is to continue playing hard one pitch at a time while having fun. That was part of the uplifting message Hanson shared with a team of smiling players before Tuesday’s practice as they prepared to continue the Polson legacy at state with Smith expected to be in attendance.
“It’s been a good run,” Hanson told them. “Let’s keep it going. It’s your home field. Defend it. Because you’re capable of it.”
