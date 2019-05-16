Eastern AA
Stewart Park, Billings
(4 teams advance)
Friday-Saturday
Friday
Game 1: Billings Senior vs. Great Falls CMR, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Billings West vs. Butte, 11 a.m.
Game 3: Billings Skyview vs. Bozeman, 11 a.m.
Game 4: Great Falls vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m., loser out
Saturday
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon, third place
Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon, championship
Eastern A
At Sidney
(3 teams advance)
Thursday-Friday
Thursday
Glendive 7, Billings Cental 2
Laurel 6, Sidney 2
Hardin 7, Glendive 4
Laurel 19, Miles City 7
Friday
Game 5: Billings Central vs. Miles City, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Sidney vs. Glendive, noon., loser out
Game 7: Hardin vs. Laurel, 2 p.m., championship
Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m., third place
Central A
At Lewistown
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Lewistown 9, Livingston 4
Belgrade 8, Havre 1
Livingston 5, Havre 3, third place
Belgrade 10, Lewistown 0, championship
Eastern B/C
At Stewart Park, Billings
(4 teams advance)
Thursday-Saturday
Thursday
Great Falls Central 21, Shelby 17
Friday
Game 2: Cut Bank vs. Glasgow, 9 a.m.
Game 3: Conrad vs. Stillwater, 9 a.m.
Game 4: Great Falls Central vs. Huntley Project, 9 a.m.
Game 5: Shepherd vs. Colstrip, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Shelby vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 5 p.m., loser out
Saturday
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon, undefeated semifinal
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, noon, loser fourth place
Game 15: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m., loser third place
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4 p.m., championship
Game 17: Second championship, 6 p.m., if necessary
