Eastern AA

Stewart Park, Billings

(4 teams advance)

Friday-Saturday

Friday

Game 1: Billings Senior vs. Great Falls CMR, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Billings West vs. Butte, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Billings Skyview vs. Bozeman, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Great Falls vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m., loser out

Saturday

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon, third place

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon, championship

Eastern A

At Sidney

(3 teams advance)

Thursday-Friday

Thursday

Glendive 7, Billings Cental 2

Laurel 6, Sidney 2

Hardin 7, Glendive 4

Laurel 19, Miles City 7

Friday

Game 5: Billings Central vs. Miles City, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Sidney vs. Glendive, noon., loser out

Game 7: Hardin vs. Laurel, 2 p.m., championship

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m., third place

Central A

At Lewistown

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Lewistown 9, Livingston 4

Belgrade 8, Havre 1

Livingston 5, Havre 3, third place

Belgrade 10, Lewistown 0, championship

Eastern B/C

At Stewart Park, Billings

(4 teams advance)

Thursday-Saturday

Thursday

Great Falls Central 21, Shelby 17

Friday

Game 2: Cut Bank vs. Glasgow, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Conrad vs. Stillwater, 9 a.m.

Game 4: Great Falls Central vs. Huntley Project, 9 a.m.

Game 5: Shepherd vs. Colstrip, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Shelby vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 5 p.m., loser out

Saturday

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon, undefeated semifinal

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, noon, loser fourth place

Game 15: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m., loser third place

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4 p.m., championship

Game 17: Second championship, 6 p.m., if necessary

