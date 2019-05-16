Central A Divisional
Lewistown 9, Livingston 4: Kacee Gordon and Bailey Castillo drove in two runs each to help the Golden Eagles advance to the tournament championship game. Gordon, Castillo and Chelsea Jensen all had two hits, accounting for six of the team's eight overall.
Belgrade 8, Havre 1: The Panthers hit five doubles, two by Hazel Eaton, and had 12 hits overall in advancing to the title game. Madi Krieger had three hits and three RBIs and Eaton drove in two runs. Kaleigh Baurele struck out six and allowed five hits for the win.
Livingston 5, Havre 3: A four-run fourth inning helped the Rangers qualify for the state tournament. L. Kato doubled and drove in two runs, and she earned the win by working around 11 Havre hits. S. Ingram doubled for two RBIs and S. Higgs went 3-for-3 for Havre.
Belgrade 10, Lewistown 0: In the championship game, Erin Elgas pitched a two-hitter for the Panthers in the five-inning game. She struck out six and walked one. Belgrade is 19-0 this season and has won 38 consecutive games dating to last year. Lanie Morgan batted 3 for 3 for Belgrade, including a double and two RBIs. Teammate Madi Kreiger also doubled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.