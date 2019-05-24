LEWISTOWN 7, MILES CITY 3

Miles City;001;200;0;-;3
Lewistown;200;212;0;-;7

Miles City: 2B: Autumn Porter, Elise Anderson. 1B: Josie Chapweiske 3, Raqui McAuliffe 2, Elise Anderson. RBI: Autumn Porter, Ali McAuliffe, Anne Hagemeister.

Lewistown: 2B: Jessica Morgan, Macy Mangold, Hailey Welsh. RBI: Kacee Gordon, Macy Mangold 2, Bailley Castillo 2.

HAMILTON 9, RONAN 7

Ronan;201;020;2;-;7
Hamilton;602;100;0;-;9

Ronan: 1B: Maddy Miller 2, Emilie Corley 2, Liz Bluemel 2. RBI: Maddy Miller, Liz Bluemel 3.

Hamilton: 3B: Sophia Doyle.2B: Abby Johnson 2, Mikalyn Brickley, Phoebe Howard. RBI: Abby Johnson, Maggie Ringer, Chantele Sisson, Olivia Zepeda, Phoebe Howard.

POLSON 11, LEWISTOWN 1

Lewistown;100;000;0;-;1
Polson;006;113;0;-;11

WP: Lauren Vergeront. LP: Jessica Morgan.

Lewistown: 2B: Bailley Castillo 2. 1B: Bailley Castillo. RBI: Bailley Castillo.

Polson: HR: Josie Caye, Lexy Orien. 2B: Savannah Carpentier. RBI: Josie Caye 2, Lexy Orien 4, Kobbey Smith 3, Kallie Finkbinder 2.

  

HAMILTON 2, HARDIN 1

Hamilton;002;000;0;-;2
Hardin;000;001;0;-;1

WP: Jorden Taggart. LP: Demi Uffelman.

Hamilton: 2B: Jorden Taggart, Mikayln Brickley. 1B: Jorden Taggart, Sophia Doyle 3. RBI: Jorden Taggart 2.

Hardin: 2B: Cora Wood. RBI: Cora Wood.

BILLINGS SENIOR 6, KALISPELL GLACIER 0

Billings Senior;002;002;2;-;6
Kalispell Glacier;000;000;0;-;0

Billings Senior: 2B: L. Kilgore, J. Keller, K Conway, J. Ontiveros. 1B: L. Kilgore, Gordon, Zent, Nyquist, J. Ontiveros. RBI: L. Kilgore 2, J. Keller, C Venner, K Venner.

Kalispell Glacier: 1B: Labrum

HELENA CAPITAL 5, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 3

Helena Capital;000;000;3;-;5
Billings Skyview;100;011;0;-;3

WP: N. Ames. LP: S. Earley.

Helena Capital: HR: A. McMillan. 2B: J. Priddy. 1B: J. Priddy. RBI: J. Priddy 2, S. Bury, A. McMillan 2.

Billings Skyview: 2B: J. Ellis. RBI: S. Earley, K. Kannegie.

HUNTLEY PROJECT 4, MANHATTAN 3

Manhattan;000;102;0;-;3
Huntley Project;001;111;0;-;4

WP: Addy Hultgren. LP: M. Elgas.

Manhattan: HR: A. Grevious. RBI: A. Grevious, N. Scott, M. Friese.

Huntley Project: HR: Kasey Jones. RBI: Kasey Jones.

FLORENCE 12, CONRAD 2

Conrad;101;000;0;-;2
Florence;700;221;0;-;12

 

Conrad: 2B: Mary Beth Morse 2, Jessica Kinamon. 1B: Mary Beth Morse 2.

Florence: 2B: Kasidy Yeoman 2. RBI: Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch 2, Natalie Dulac, Mackenzie Little.

 

MISSOULA LOYOLA 13, SHEPHERD 3

Shepherd;000;210;0;-;3
Missoula Loyola;013;360;0;-;13

WP: . LP: .

Shepherd: HR: Lexy Dietz. 2B: Kylee Coates. 1B: Olivia Murray 2, Kylie Lemburg 2. RBI: Lexy Dietz, Kylee Coates.

Missoula Loyola: HR: McKenna Bessette, Kayla Hickethier, Emily Hermes. 2B: Molly McHugh, Emily Hermes. RBI: Molly McHugh, McKenna Bessette 6, Kayla Hickethier 4, Emily Hermes, Violet Whitegrass.

 

Tags

Load comments