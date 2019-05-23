POLSON — Polson’s Lexy Orien is only a sophomore but played on the big stage of the state tournament during last year’s run to a fourth-place finish.
Orien showed her cool and came up clutch in the Pirates’ first game at the State A softball tournament on Thursday. She launched a grand slam that got the offense going in an 11-1 win over Lewistown, moving them into an undefeated semifinal against Hamilton at 1 p.m. Friday.
“I was feeling pretty confident,” Orien said. “We were down, so I was like, ‘All right, just keep your head in it. You got it.’ I just told myself, ‘Nice, easy swing. Get the team fired up.’”
Lewistown pitcher Jessica Morgan left a pitch over the middle of the plate, and Orien clubbed it to center field to give Polson a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. The Pirates took advantage of errors and added two more runs in the frame. They finished with 16 hits against Morgan and reliever Macy Mangold.
"It took us a while to get our bats going, but it’s just a matter of time," Polson coach Jamie Hanson said. "You have to manufacture some runs, and Lexy came through. Even a single right there or a double gets things going. Once you can crack that egg and get things going, that’s usually what it takes."
Kobbey Smith tallied three RBIs, and Josie Caye drove in two runs for Polson, including a solo home run to left field to lead off the fourth inning. Kallie Finkbeiner closed the game via the 10-run rule when she hit a two-run single to center field in the sixth inning.
Polson senior pitcher Lauren Vergeront surrendered three walks, two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. Katelyne Druyvestein got the final out.
“Lauren mixed her pitches really well,” Hanson said. “She spun the ball pretty good. She wasn’t afraid to come inside a little bit. That’s always good when you play a team that’s got a game under their belt coming in here.”
Lewistown, which beat Miles City 7-3 in the opener, will play Stevensville in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.
Hamilton 2, Hardin 1
Hamilton pitcher Jorden Taggart and the rest of the seniors were stranded 15 minutes outside of Frenchtown on Wednesday when their bus broke down on the way back from a senior trip to Silverwood Theme Park.
The group of players didn’t make it to Polson until nearly midnight and had to be at the state tournament by 9 a.m. Thursday. There were no excuses for the Broncs or Taggart, who pitched Hamilton to two wins on the opening day to move into an undefeated semifinal game on Friday.
After struggling in the opening win over Ronan, Taggart found her literal footing in game two and tossed a two-hit complete game to upset Eastern A champion Hardin, 2-1. She provided the offense, too, collecting a two-out, two-run double in the third inning to give the Broncs a 2-0 lead.
“I’m feeling a lot better because that first game humbled me and made me refocus,” Taggart said. “The first game, the mound was pretty bad for me, so I just had to not think about it because it got in my head the first game. I really focused on my rise ball spin because that’s what I was struggling on in the first game, too.”
Taggart struck out eight batters and walked just one. The lone run she allowed came with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. She got out of the inning without allowing another base runner.
“Jorden did a good job of throwing a lot of 0-2 counts on us,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said. “She worked ahead. She had great spin on the ball. Her change-up was really, really tough to locate. I think her change-up was probably her killer pitch, and it definitely locked us up pretty good.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Hardin’s Mia Ralston-Gust reached first base on a one-out error. Taggart rebounded by striking out Tori Marty on a 3-2 pitch. She then got a called third strike against Sloan Blankenship to close the game.
“I was really nervous that inning, but I had confidence, too,” Taggart said. “I just had to get the last batter. I was like, ‘This is on me.’ There was a runner on first, and I was pretty nervous because I don’t like when anyone’s on there.”
Hamilton will play Polson in an undefeated semifinal game. The Broncs beat the Pirates 10-8 in their regular-season meeting.
“In the playoffs, it’s all about the next game, and Jorden came through big today,” Hamilton coach Dave Kearns said. “She felt like she didn’t have a very good first game. But her confidence was high. You could see it in her. Her determination in this game was unbelievable.”
Hardin will play Livingston in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.
“That was a great game, 2-1. Probably the best defensive game that might be played here in the tournament,” Passes said. “We just have to keep the same momentum going defensively and get a little more aggressive in the box.”
Frenchtown 4, Laurel 2
Frenchtown opened the tournament by gutting out a 4-2 win over Laurel that included players fighting through illness and one player having her nose split open.
The Broncs, who placed in the top three at each of the past 15 state tournaments, will take on two-time defending state champ Belgrade in an undefeated semifinal game 1 p.m. Friday.
“The firsts are always hard because kids put pressure on themselves, and in our program, there’s always pressure because they know about the past,” Frenchtown coach Eli Field said. “Frankly, we didn’t handle it well. We started 10 kids and nine of them have never done this. We did a lot of things uncharacteristic. We missed signs. We swung at pitches we don’t normally swing at.”
Frenchtown senior Taylor Garren provided the pop at the plate, launching a three-run home that proved to be the difference. It was a timely, important hit because the Broncs collected only five against Laurel pitcher Ella Crookston.
“We were talking to Taylor about staying behind the ball and let it travel. She stayed behind it nicely and crushed it,” Field said. “We needed it. We needed somebody to step up and do something. After we got that, Claire (Bagnell) loosened up and started throwing better.”
Bagnell gave up 11 hits in seven innings but she and the defense limited Laurel to just two runs. She struck out eight batters and didn’t issue a walk.
“Give Claire credit, she battled,” Field said. “There’s a lot of stomach flu going around Laurel and our kids. She has it. She doesn’t feel well, but she found a way. Defensively, we made every play we needed to make. That’s big.”
That defense included center fielder Layne Bauer trying to make a diving catch, only to have a teammate run into her and split her nose open, Field said. Bauer returned to the game after the bleeding stopped and she passed a test for a concussion.
Laurel, which opened the day with a 10-6 win over Livingston, will take on Ronan in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday. Taylor Feller had a home run for the Locomotives.
Belgrade 10, Columbia Falls 0
Belgrade had to wait until the final time slot to begin its title defense, but that was no issue for the Panthers. They displayed their dominant pitching and hitting in a 10-0 victory over Columbia Falls in five innings to advance to the undefeated semifinals on Friday.
Belgrade pitchers Erin Elgas and Kaleigh Bauerle combined to throw a four-hit shutout. Elgas struck out seven and allowed one hit in three innings. Bauerle gave up three hits and struck out two in two innings.
“When we get those defensive starts like that, then our bats always show up,” Belgrade coach Andrea Folkman said. “When we get those strikeouts or outs like those big outs … those mean a lot. It helps us get the next play.”
Belgrade’s Madi Krieger hit a three-run home run during the Panthers' five-run second inning. Kenna Thomas, Hazel Eaton and Arin Eaton scored two runs apiece. Hazel Eaton had two hits and was the lone player to post a multi-hit game against Columbia Falls pitcher Savvy Ellis, who gave up nine earned runs on eight hits in four innings.
Columbia Falls, which beat Stevensville earlier in the day, tallied just four singles against Belgrade. The Wildkats will play Miles City in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday.
“We just didn’t put the bat on the ball,” Columbia Falls coach Dave Kehr said. “We didn’t make them play enough defense. That’s my biggest disappointment is we didn’t compete at the plate. I thought we could do better at the plate.”
Belgrade, which will play Frenchtown on Friday, beat the Broncs 10-0 and 3-2 during the regular season.
“Frenchtown will be a tough game, definitely,” Folkman said. “We both want it. So there’s going to be a lot more strategy involved there. There always is. Every game is a strategy. But I feel like in particular, that game, they got runs on us, we got runs on them. So it’s a matter of who’s going to show up for the game that day.”
First round
Columbia Falls 4, Stevensville 3
Columbia Falls sophomore Alyssa Blankenship came up clutch with a walk-off hit to lift the Wildkats to a 4-3 win over Stevensville in the first round.
Blankenship’s one-out RBI double down the left-field line drove in pinch runner Abbie Darsow from second base. Her winning hit came after Stevensville tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh on Haley Kampka’s two-out RBI triple to right field.
Stevensville had beaten Columbia Falls twice during the regular season by a combined score of 26-11 and had a 21 hits to Columbia Falls’ 10. This time, the Yellowjackets struggled to get their offense going against pitcher Savvy Ellis, who they scored 14 runs against in their last meeting. Ellis surrendered just three hits and walked six in seven innings.
“We chased a few pitches that we should have laid off,” Stevensville head coach Joey Wark said. “She threw her change-up for a strike, which is always tough if somebody’s able to do that. That kept us off balance.”
Ashlin Hiller took the loss for Stevensville, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.
Stevensville will play Lewistown in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.
“We need our bats to come out,” Wark said. “That’s been our bread and butter has been scoring a lot of runs. We’ve played good defense. We have pretty solid pitching. We’ve got the pitching staff to work the loser’s bracket.
“We just got to get that third part of it going with our bats. We just didn’t get the timely hitting that we’re used to doing. If you would have told me we’d score three runs, I would have said, ‘Nah, we’ll get a lot more than that.’”
Laurel 10, Livingston 6
Laurel started the scoring early and rolled to a 10-6 win over Livingston in an opening-round game.
The Locomotives scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added six in the third inning to go up 10-2. Nine players had one hit and six had one RBI off of Livingston pitchers Shannon Nelson and Skye Ingram. Taryn Wommack had a home run, Laurel’s lone extra-base hit. Livingston committed four errors and gave up seven unearned runs.
Laurel pitcher Ella Crookston gave up six runs, one earned, on six hits in seven innings. She struck out nine and walked four. Livingston’s Skylar Higgs had two RBIs, and Danielle Babcox hit a home run.
Livingston will play Hardin in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.
Hamilton 9, Ronan 7
Hamilton scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off Ronan’s rally to earn a 9-7 win in a first-round matchup.
The Broncs collected three hits in the first inning before two players reached on back-to-back, two-out fielder’s choices, the second one tying the game 2-2. They then took advantage of two Ronan errors to score four unearned runs and take the lead for good. Those were the only errors the Maidens committed in the game.
Hamilton finished with 11 hits against Ronan freshman pitcher Kiara Sherman in six innings. Five Broncs had an RBI, and Sophia Doyle led the way with three hits. The Maidens were without their ace pitcher, Macao Jackson, who was out with an injury, Ronan coach Kaylee Cheff said.
The Broncs built their lead to 9-3 through four innings, but Ronan responded with two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh against pitcher Jorden Taggart to pull within 9-7. Taggart limited Ronan to six hits in seven innings. Just two of Ronan’s seven runs were earned because of four Hamilton errors. Liz Bluemel had three RBIs for the Maidens.
“I’m actually pretty happy with the outcome given everything,” Cheff said. “They’re a really good, strong-hitting team. I thought our defense was solid. Even after we were making mistakes, our girls were staying positive with each other and picking each other up. That’s what kept us in the game.”
Ronan will play in a loser-out game 11 a.m. Friday.
“I want their same attitudes for tomorrow,” Cheff said. “We just need to get our bats going earlier. If we play like that tomorrow and get our bats going earlier, it’ll be a different story.”
Lewistown 7, Miles City 3
Lewistown rallied from a 3-2 deficit by scoring the final five runs of the game to earn a 7-3 win over Miles City in the first round.
Lewistown’s Macy Mangold and Bailley Castillo has two RBIs apiece. Castillo’s RBI single in the fifth made it a 5-3 lead, and Mangold’s RBI double two batters after Kacee Gordon's RBI single made it 7-3 in the sixth.
Lewistown pitcher Jessica Morgan limited Miles City to three runs on eight hits. She struck out eight and walked five in seven innings.
The Golden Eagles took the lead when they scored two runs on two errors in the bottom of the fourth to go up 4-3. Miles City committed four errors behind pitcher Amber Taylor, leading to three unearned runs.
“We did not limit the errors when we were playing defense,” Miles City coach Murrey Selk said. “That gave them an opportunity and let them get back in the game and gave them several runs. That was the key for us coming into this tournament was to limit the errors if we wanted to win games. That’s what fell apart in that game.”
Miles City will play in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday.
