BUTTE — A little less than 24 hours ago, the Great Falls High softball team left Stoddard Park feeling defeated.
An 8-5 loss to Billings Senior had the Bison poised to run the gauntlet of winning three straight games to repeat as AA state champions.
But Saturday morning, the players’ mood changed. They remembered how they got to the tournament in the first place.
“We woke up this morning and said, 'We want to win a state championship,' ” Great Falls junior pitcher Anna Toon said.
That feeling of confidence turned into pure joy when Madylynn Ray caught the final out of a 7-0 championship game win over the Broncs.
It was just the icing on the cake that clinched a third straight win of the day to make the Bison back-to-back state champions.
So, what was better? The first or the second title?
If you ask Great Falls coach Mike Coleman, he won’t hesitate in telling you it was the second one.
“They had to work for it,” Coleman said. “It was hard. They had to have fortitude after a loss and I knew they could do it if they played well, and they did.”
Great Falls’ day began by shutting out Billings West 12-0 in five innings to gain the opportunity to play in the championship game.
The Bison’s focus then shifted to Senior, the same team that won their meeting on Friday.
It didn’t help that the Broncs momentum carried them through the first inning when catcher Lauren Gordon crushed a two-run home run over the left field wall.
Great Falls answered with a manufactured run in the second inning as it tried to close the deficit.
That was until Gordon launched her second home run, this time a solo shot to right field.
“She swings (at) the ball hard and when she makes contact, the ball just goes,” Senior coach Lisa Shulund said. “She is a two-strike hitter and she just does a great job.”
Senior freshmen pitcher Kennedy Venner tried to get back in a groove, but problems arose in the fourth inning when Bison right fielder Skyler Anthony tied the game at 3-3 on a two-run shot to right field.
Great Falls’ home run derby continued in the top of the seventh when Rachel Parker stepped up to the plate and put her team ahead 5-3 as the ball landed just beyond the center field wall.
It was her third hit of the game and, more importantly, it gave the Bison the shot in the arm it had been looking for since the first matchup with Senior.
“It was kind of nerve-racking, but I knew I just had to believe in myself,” Parker said. “I had to do whatever it took to get the team going.”
The Broncs plated a run in the bottom half of the seventh inning, but the rally fell short as Kara Conway grounded out to the pitcher, giving Great Falls the 5-4 win.
“Being a part of this team is just so great,” Parker said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
For the majority of the state tournament, Great Falls has relied on Toon in the circle.
And why not? She came into Saturday with 11 wins, 91 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA.
So was there any concern that she was going to hand the ball to anyone else during the winner-take-all title game?
“At the beginning of the season, she was struggling with her control,” Coleman said. “I will tell you what, she really honed it in today and threw the ball well.”
Toon arrived to Great Falls from Indiana just before her freshman year. Her family spent a year at Fort Benton but, since there was no softball team, her family moved and she transferred to Great Falls.
“She is just a great athlete and I have been working with her since she was a sophomore,” Coleman said.
The former Hooser sat down the first 11 Senior batters in order. Her mood became more relaxed when she watched her teammates gift her a five-run lead in the third inning after Shae LaRocque hit a three-run home run.
Sure, she gave up singles in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings that spoiled her opportunity at a perfect game, but she remained loose in the circle. After all, she knew she was on the cusp of being a part of only the fourth AA team in 20 years to win back-to-back state titles.
Great Falls CMR accomplished that feat from 1999-2001 and again in 2016-17 while Missoula Big Sky won in 2005 and 2006.
“Everybody just had the bounce back mentality,” Toon said. “We knew we were capable of beating Senior and we just came with all that we had today. Every single pitch we just kept pushing.”
She allowed a double to Jensen Keller to lead off the seventh inning, but she finally let out a big breath when the final out was caught and her teammates rushed to the circle to celebrate.
“It is unbelievable,” Toon said. “It was tough, especially in the position we were in this morning.”
Toon leads a group of players that will return next season. After finishing this year with just two losses, she can’t help but think about the opportunity for a third straight championship next season.
As for Senior, Shulund couldn’t express how proud she was of what her team has accomplished.
The Broncs entered the tournament as the Eastern Division’s No. 4 seed and saw upsets against Western Division No. 1 Kalispell Glacier and No. 2 Helena Capital.
“This is a group that buys in,” Shulund said. “We started out the year 0-4 in conference and look where we ended up. We won 10 out of our last 11 games and we were peaking at the right time.”
Billings West third
Billings West takes home some hardware with a third-place finish.The Golden Bears tried to catch Great Falls off-guard during the third-place game by sending out Allison Eldridge to the circle, but the Bison offense ended up being too much.
Eldridge lasted just two innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits as the Bison ran away with a 12-0 win. West was held to just one hit, a single to left field by Lauren Blaschak in the third inning.
“Great Falls can hit the ball. They are a very good team,” West coach Preston Sanders said. “They really adjust well”
The Golden Bears entered the tournament as the Eastern Division’s No. 3 seed and saw victories over Missoula Sentinel, Kalispell Glacier and Helena Capital before getting eliminated.
“We had our ups and downs, but I’m very proud of this team,” Sanders said. “We never settled for third but we had a very good season.”
West will graduate seniors Kinzee Koch and Shae Dolan, but Sanders said he has a bunch of up-and-coming young players and looks to build on their third-place success next season.
“I think we will be right there again next year,” Sanders said.
