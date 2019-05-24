BELGRADE — Huntley Project and Plains-Hot Springs both advanced through their second-round games to earn a trip to the undefeated semifinal. With it comes the chance to play for a trophy.
The Red Devils defeated two-time defending champion Florence-Carlton 8-2.
Plains-Hot Springs defeated Missoula Loyola 1-0.
Huntley Project 8, Florence-Carlton 2
Huntley Project senior catcher Kasey Jones hit a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead until Florence’s Danielle Zahn hit a home run of her own in the fourth.
Florence added another run in the fifth and the Huntley Project defense began to stall a bit, but again Jones stepped up to provide another spark in the seventh as she ran in from third.
T6: Kasey Jones gets the play at the plate to put @HPREDDEVILS up 7-2 over Florence #mtscores pic.twitter.com/xMukd2XXxf— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) May 24, 2019
“And then she comes around and head first slides,” Huntley Project coach Tim Bastian said with a laugh. “It was kind of the cherry on top.
“You can do so much up until game day and then it’s up to the girls to perform and enjoy the day.”
They will face Plains for a chance to automatically advance to the championship.
Florence will play in the 2 p.m. game the winner of Shepherd and Cut Bank.
Plains 1, Missoula Loyola 0
Plains-Hot Springs coach Michele Bangen told her team they were going to come out aggressive on the base running. She wasn’t kidding and went to a play her dad had taught her in the first inning.
In the first inning, Sydney Jackson hit a lead-off double and then Natalie Deschamps bunted to get her to third. Missoula Loyola pitcher McKenna Bessette struck out Sage Jackson, but walked Kassidy Kinzie.
“I looked at Sydney and said, ‘We’re stealing home. You’re going to get it done,” Bangen said.
Jackson snuck in for the lone score of the game and then the third-seed from the west Trotters held the top-seeded Breakers, who had put up 13 enroute to run-ruling Cut Bank in the first round, to 0 through all seven innings.
“Kass threw an amazing game for us, but my defense stood behind her,” Bangen said. “My outfield was strong and tough and just stayed solid so it was great.
FINAL: Plains with the final out here and they win 1-0 over Loyola to make it to the undefeated semifinal with at the very least a chance to play for 3rd. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/XBuJ8WbQsL— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) May 24, 2019
Plains-Hot Springs sprinted off the field to large cheers from their fans after earning their final out with another opponent on their revenge tour through the tournament. They defeated Cut Bank in the first round who knocked them out last year, got the better of the Breakers who beat them in last week’s divisional and will face Huntley Project Friday afternoon who dealt them a first-round loss in 2018.
Missoula Loyola will play in the 2 p.m. game the winner of Manhattan and Conrad-Choteau.
This story will be updated.
