STANFORD, Calif. — Billings native Ethan Harder has qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials thanks to his performance at this week’s USA Swimming National Championships.
On Wednesday, Harder swam his heat of the men’s 200-meter butterfly in 2 minutes, 0.81 seconds, which bested the Olympic Trial 200 fly qualifying standard of 2:01.19. He also qualified for the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.34 on Friday (2:02.99 is the qualifying standard).
Harder, who attended Billings Senior and is headed to the University of Texas, is the first ever member of the Billings Aquatic Club to qualify for the Olympic Trials, according to BAC coach Sean Marshall.
The 2020 Olympic Trials will take place from June 21-28 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The BAC will also send four swimmers to Stanford for next week’s U.S. Junior National Championships, per Marshall. Liam Kerns, Jack Leuthold, Rylee O’Neil and Peter Thompson qualified for the event on Friday at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.