BUTTE — Catherine Russo will get her shot at qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.
The Butte High senior and current owner of two MHSA swim titles qualified for the Summer Olympic Trials in the 100 butterfly with a first-place time of 1:00.61 at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, competing as a member of Bozeman's Multisport Aquatics Brookies. The qualifying mark was 1:00.69.
The Des Moines event, which began Thursday, concludes Sunday. Russo will compete in the 50 free and 100 back on Saturday and the 100 free on Sunday.
There are three other Futures Championships taking place across the country in Oregon, Ohio and North Carolina.
Russo, who is verbally committed to Ohio State's swim program, holds the Class AA swim titles in the 50 free and 100 fly. She's defended both titles the past three seasons.
The 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials will take place June 21-28, 2020 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.