BILLINGS — Girls tennis coaches Peter Bugoni at Billings West and Linden Jensen at Billings Senior have resigned their positions, Billings Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl announced on Wednesday.

Bugoni just completed his third season with the Golden Bears, but wants to spend more time with his young family, Wahl said in the announcement.

Jensen is going to pursue a Master’s in school counseling, according to Wahl. Jensen wrapped her fourth season with the Broncs, who finished third at the Class AA state tournament earlier this month. The Broncs were co-state champs along with Bozeman in 2018 and also placed third in 2016, Jensen’s first season.

“We thank both Peter and Linden for their great work with their student-athletes and wish them all the best as they pursue other things,” Wahl said.

