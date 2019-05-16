State AA
At Great Falls
(After first day Thursday)
Boys
Team scores: Missoula Sentinel 16, Bozeman 9, Missoula Hellgate 9, Kalispell Glacier 7, Kalispell Flathead 6, Billings West 6, Billings Skyview 5, Missoula Big Sky 4, Helena 3, Billings Senior 3, Butte 2, Helena Capital 2, Great Falls CMR 0.
Thursday’s semifinals
Singles: Conner Joly, Bozeman, def. Liam Johnson, Big Sky, 6-4, 7-5; Rory Smith, Glacier, def. Ethan Violette, Sentinel, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (4).
Doubles: J. Johnson/J. Ostler, West, def. H. Ledyard/W. Brown, Hellgate, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; C. Curtis/C. D’Angelo, Sentinel, def. J. Johnston/S. Olsen, Sentinel, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
Team scores: Bozeman 18, Helena 12, Missoula Hellgate 10, Billings Senior 9, Helena Capital 5, Great Falls CMR 5, Billings Skyview 4, Kalispell Glacier 4, Missoula Sentinel 3, Butte 2, Missoula Big Sky 1, Kalispell Flathead 0.
Thursday’s semifinals
Singles: Maicy McCarty, Bozeman, def. Maria Frampton, Glacier, 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Worden, Hellgate, def. Gail Parambi, CMR, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: A. Woods/G. Montague, Senior, def. A. Lauman/A. Anderson, Bozeman, 6-1, 6-1; L. Ward/S. Hathaway, Bozeman, def. H. Carlson/J. Guzman, Skyview, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
State B-C
at Bozeman
Boys
Friday's semifinals pairings
Singles: Trey Christiaens, Bigfork, vs. LeRoy Wilson, Anaconda; Roger Mai, Great Falls Central, vs. Daniel Asseltine, Choteau
Doubles: David Ramsey/Jacob Hollenback, Missoula Loyola, vs. Colby Craft/Colton Barness, Cut Bank; Clayton Reichenbach/Colton Reichenbach, Bigfork, vs. Nick Scott/Wyatt Walters, Great Falls Central
Note: Girls semifinals are Friday.
Central A
at Lewistown
Girls
Team scores: Livingston 45, Havre 40, Belgrade 20, Lewistown 13.
Singles: 1, Bobbi Lima, Livingston; 2, McKenzie Tommerup, Havre; 3, Hanna Stokke, Belgrade; 4, Tessa Gatz, Lewistown.
Doubles: 1, Kodie Vondra/Sylvie Schoenen, Livingston; 2, Kadyn Acor/Cassidy Acor, Havre; 3, Shaniah Johnson/Debbie Chambers, Livingston; 4, Marcee Murphy/Devyn Solomon, Havre.
Boys
Team scores: Havre 52, Livingston 32, Lewistown 28, Belgrade 10.
Singles: 1, Brendon Johnson, Livingston; 2, Josh Warp, Havre; 3, Danner Purkett, Livingston; 4, Jayce Philipps, Lewistown.
Doubles: 1, Tommy Brown/Tyrel Kjersem, Havre; 2, Jake Huston/Reese Bulkley, Havre; 3, Nate Kindzerski/Logan McQuinn, Lewistown; 4, Jack Lane/Scott Tatum, Livingston.
