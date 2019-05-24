State A Tennis Tournament
At Flathead Valley Community College
Boys
Team scores (top 3): Dillon 33, Whitefish 22, Hardin 21.
Singles final: Bradley Rakich, Dil, def. Brendan Buls, Whi, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Consolation final: Caleb Warnken, Cor, def. Dalton Polesky, MC, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles final: Mark Southam/Nathaniel Leonardson, Dil, def. Jonathan Noteboom/ Ben Noteboom, Har, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1.
Consolation final: Tommy Brown/Tyrel Kjersem def. Mark Anderson/Colter Upton, Whi, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Girls
Team scores (top 3): Whitefish 33, Polson n/a, Hardin 19.
Singles final: Gracie Smyley, Whi, def. Bobbi Lima, Liv, 7-5, 6-3.
Consolation final: Hannah Schweikert, CF, def. Shea McGuiness, Pol, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles final: Aubrey Hanks/Olivia Potthoff, Whi, def. Berkley Ellis/Qia Harlan, Pol, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Consolation final: Katie Murdock/Makiko Reisig, Hard, def. Cailei Cummins/Deidra Don't Mix, Hard, 6-0, 6-1.
