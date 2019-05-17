BOZEMAN — No one has logged more miles or poured more heart into the pursuit of a State B-C tennis title than Trey Christiaens.
He reached the boys state singles final way back when he was a freshman in 2016. He made the finals again as a sophomore and the semifinals last May, only to come up short each time.
Now he's down to one last opportunity. The former Valley Christian standout, who transferred to Bigfork last summer, has one last chance in the state singles championship Saturday against a familiar foe, Roger Mai of Great Falls Central.
Head-to-head they're 3-3 in high school competition, with Mai winning the most important meeting two years ago in the state finals. Christiaens lost again to Mai two weeks ago in Missoula, 8-3, but the Viking multi-sport athlete feels he's found a new weapon he can use to his advantage Saturday: Perspective.
"Like I've been telling a bunch of the super-nervous freshman kids on our team that made it to state, 'Guys, it's tennis,'" Christiaens said. "It's cool if you win and everything but no one besides you is going to really care afterwards if you win or lose."
Tennis is a little bit like golf in that respect. It's important to have a balance between intensity and serenity.
Christiaens had it on Friday in outlasting LeRoy Wilson of Anaconda in a semifinal at the MSU indoor courts, 6-3, 6-2. Mai had a closer semifinal, winning 6-3, 6-4 over Daniel Asseltine of Choteau.
Now it's Christiaens vs. Mai one more time for all the marbles on the Montana State campus.
"It's a comfortable feeling playing indoors because I grew up playing at the Peak in Missoula," said Christiaens, who along with the rest of the state competitors was forced inside by rain Friday and expects the same Saturday. "I love indoors way better than outdoors.
"Saturday is going to be a dogfight, a close one. I really think it's 50-50, whoever is having the better day. I've got some strategies. I'm not going to share them but I feel pretty good about it."
Loyola Sacred Heart will be represented in two state finals: Boys doubles and girls singles. The boys doubles duo of David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback punched its ticket into Saturday's championship with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Colby Kraft and Colten Barsness of Cut Bank.
"They came out a little slow out of the gate but they turned it on," Loyola coach Patti Danforth said. "We told them some stuff to do and they implemented it and rolled."
They'll play Nick Scott and Wyatt Walters of Great Falls Central in the finals after the duo beat Bigfork brothers Colton and Clayton Riechnebach in the semifinals. Scott opted for doubles this year after beating Mai in last year's state singles final.
Ramsey and Hollenback beat Scott and Walters in a close one two weeks ago in Missoula, 8-6. Saturday should be another close one.
"It helps they've both played championship matches of one kind or another through high school," Danforth said of Ramsey and Hollenback, who are both multi-sport standouts. "We have a pretty good edge on the mental toughness. And they're using it."
On the girls' side, Loyola freshman phenomenon Evelyn Dechans reached the chipper with a comprehensive win over Amanda Bergstad of Townsend in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0. Saturday's title match with Payton Crawford of Bigfork will be tougher, since both travel to USTA junior tournaments in the offseason.
Dechans has won both meetings with Crawford. But the last one, in the Best of the West tourney in Missoula two weeks ago, saw Dechans escape with an 8-7 win (pro set format).
"I like my chances, but she's a tough player and you never know what to expect," Dechans said.
Loyola also looked as though it would have a representative in the girls doubles final when the unbeaten senior team of Lauren Bodlovic and Melanie Benson went up a set and 4-1 on Fort Benton's Katie Giles and Megan Clark. Then the defending state champs rallied for an improbable win, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2.
In doing so, Giles and Clark avenged two losses to Bodlovic and Benson earlier this season.
"It was just digging deep when they were down," Fort Benton coach Suzie Woodburn said. "Last year in the semis we had same thing happen. They were playing the girls that won state the year before and it was the same kind of match. We won the third set 7-6, and I think that match helped them today.
"We had a couple weeks to work on things we needed to work on after playing (Bodlovic/Benson) in the Best of the West. They worked hard to make the changes they needed."
Benson and Bodlovic may find solace in knowing they're still alive in the consolation bracket along with teammate Grace Daniel in singles. Between the three of them and Dechans still scoring points, Loyola looks like a good bet to win the girls team title.
