CHICAGO — Columbia Falls junior Angellica Street was named the 2018-19 girls Gatorade track & field athlete of the year on Thursday.
Street won her second consecutive Class A state javelin championship just weeks ago in Laurel in record-setting fashion. Street threw the javelin 156 feet, 11 inches, good enough to reset the all-class record which was previously held by Hailey Poole of Colstrip and Huntley Project (and now the University of Minnesota) with a mark of 152-08. That record was set in 2016.
But that wasn't even Street's best toss of the year. On May 9 at a dual with Kalispell Glacier, Street went 158-08 which was good enough to rank her at No. 4 in the nation in that event.
Street added a third-place finish in the shot put at state.
Off the track, the 5-foot-5 Street volunteers locally as a youth track coach. Street has also maintained a B average in the classroom.
Street joins recent Gatorade athletes of the year Camila Noe (2017-18, Bozeman), Annie Hill (2016-17, Glacier), Christina Aragon (2015-16, 2014-15, Billings Senior) and Erika McLeod (2013-14, Butte) among the state's former winners.
Street also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.
—Missoulian staff
