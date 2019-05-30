BOZEMAN -- The races were neck-and-neck, but Baker's Wrenzi Wrzesinski and Laurel's Levi Taylor are 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for May after leading their teams to co-championships in their respective state track and field meets Saturday.
More than 150 nominations were submitted for May, a 406mtsports.com record.
Wrzesinski stood out for amassing 49 points by herself and single-handedly lifting Baker to its Class B co-title with Huntley Project. She won individual crowns in the 200-meter dash and both hurdles events, earned gold on two relay teams, took second in the long jump and was third in the 100.
In all, Wrzesinski amassed 19 medals in her career, 10 of them gold. She will continue her career in the fall at Dickinson State.
Taylor, a Montana State signee, capped a decorated running resume with Laurel by winning three gold medals at the state Class A meet and helping the Locomotives share the title with Dillon.
Taylor, who shattered Laurel running legend Patrick Casey's decade-old records in the 1,600 and 3,200 earlier in the spring, took the 800 (in a photo finish), 1,600 and 3,200 at state. He finished the season unbeaten in all three events.
The selections required great deliberation by the staff at 406mtsports.com.
On the boys side, Casey Gunlikson of Big Timber and Bradley Graves especially merit honorable mention for their efforts at state. For the girls, Calla Haldorson's unprecedented fourth consecutive discus title for Corvallis and Erin Elgas' unhittable pitching in leading Belgrade to its third straight Class A softball title also stood out.
Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination for May and the entire 2018-19 sports year. We considered every single one and have made notes for possible future story ideas.
Coming soon: Our 406mtsports.com Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Male and Female Teams of the Year, and School of the Year.
