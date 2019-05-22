BUTTE — Over the past few years, the pole vault has been the place where Kamryn Scully has been at her best.
Currently the defending Class B champion, the Deer Lodge senior medaled in 2017 and just missed out on the podium her freshman season. So it makes a bit of sense the pole vault pit that’s a short walk from Powell County High School is where she decided to sign her college letter of intent.
A few moments later, she was officially an incoming freshman at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, an NCAA Division II school in Rapid City.
“I just wanted it to be lowkey,” Scully said. “Not a big fuss.”
That’s been her mentality throughout the seasons she’s spent on the Warden basketball, volleyball and track and field squads and it has served her well. Scully’s had tremendous success in all three of those sports, but her best has been on the track.
She knew track was where she wanted to extend her athletic career and the decision ultimately came down to SDSM&T and Rocky Mountain College in Billings. While the offer from the Battlin’ Bears was hard to turn down, the opportunity that presented itself with the Hardrockers was far too much to pass up.
The academics were good — she wants to go into civic engineering — and so were the athletics.
“They have really nice facilities down there and some pretty fantastic people,” Scully said. “They have a girl vaulter that was sitting really well nationally ranked for the indoor season, so it’s really exciting that there’s a program that wants you, that has success and so, yeah that was a really big factor in my decision too.”
Before next fall comes and she makes the 580 mile trip from Deer Lodge to Rapid City, she has some unfinished business at the State B track meet. After winning four events at the Western B/C Divisional track meet, expectations are high.
She’ll head to Kalispell on Thursday for the start of the combined AA/B State Track and Field Meet and will be representing Deer Lodge in five individual events as well as a relay. A standout hurdler, she’ll be in both the 100- and 300-meter races — there is also a chance she will compete in hurdle events in college as well.
Scully will also compete in the open 400 as well as the long jump. It will be a busy day, but she is looking forward to the opportunity.
“I have a full schedule this year and I’m really excited,” Scully said. “It’s gonna be a fun, fun weekend.”
With Class B top-5 marks in the pole vault, the open 400 and both of the hurdles, there is a good chance she picks up a bit more hardware this season. As a team, the Deer Lodge girls are currently projected to finish fifth by MontanaTrack.com and were just out of podium contention a season ago.
It should be an exciting weekend for Warden fans and Scully especially, who has taken some time to appreciate just how enjoyable her athletic career at Powell County High School has been.
“It’s been really fun to be a Warden with the group of kids I’ve gone to school with,” Scully said. “I have a really close class and we’ve competed together in basketball, we’ve had a travel team together since third grade, we’re all really close and it’s nice to be a Warden with my classmates that are graduating with me on Sunday.”
